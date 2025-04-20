As a Canadian, it's honestly been a little embarrassing watching so many of my fellow Canadians coming down with the vapours about Trump's tariffs. Is the guy unhinged and chaos personified? Yup. Is Canada, of all nations, in any position to lecture anyone on free trade? Gawd no. We're one of the worst, most petty, protectionist sorts of nation in the developed world... to the expense of our citizens.



Our telecoms are protected from competition so that we are left paying double and triple what people in other countries pay.



Our prices on dairy products are fixed at artificially high prices and American's shut out of the market so that households are stuck paying double what they ought for milk and dairy dependent businesses from pizza joints to ice cream stands to cafes have a near impossible task in attempting to squeeze out a profit margin.



Canadians are entirely left at the mercy of a very few large (often predatory) banks.



We are forced to watch, listen to, and pay for "Canadian Content" that many people don't want rather than international content that many people do want.



Our government allows big lumber to cut on crown land for free, making small woodlot ownership and management a completely futile endeavor.



And, perhaps worst of all, our provinces are in continued and constant trade wars, placing tariffs on one another. You read that right. Not between countries, but between provinces in the same country.



And now, all of that BS is being brought to the fore due to Trump's BS, and we're supposed to be all "ra ra, Canada!" about it. Like any of this would have ever changed if Trump's acute bout of nonsense hadn't highlighted our own longstanding chronic nonsense. Just terrible, terrible people all around. Any Canadian being sucked into this WWE style rage bait should be embarrassed. These guys have been selling us out for decades, and now they want a pat on the back for "taking on Trump," while they try to get us to ignore the fact that they've been force feeding us the exact same garbage that Trump has now placed on the menu.



