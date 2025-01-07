A list of all the classic training programs from 1990 to 2015?

I don't know how old you guys are, but back in my teen years, the internet had a list of training programs for any beginner or intermediate lifter looking to get stronger. I willfully ignored them and did a bunch of stupid stuff. But looking back, I just wanna compile them on a list so I can refer to them in the future.

What are they? I remember Madcow, the Texas Method, Bill Starr's, Stronglifts, 20-rep squats...

What else is there?
 
