A LHW cannot be 'P4P' number 1

TLDR version: A LHW is just a HW who cuts weight to avoid fighting HWs - the concept of 'P4P' does not apply to them.



Unhinged manifesto version:



It seems many of you misunderstand the basic concept of 'pound for pound'.



P4P was a nonsense talking point designed by promoters to fool neckbeards into arguing with each other over who would win a fight IF fighters were the same size, like how they argue about who would win a fist fight between Captain Kirk and Han Solo.



It is there to sell tickets to midget fights. It's a comforting story because the reality is that morbidly obsese HWs would crush the more photogenic little people that MMA's primarily homosexual fanbase would prefer to have intimate relations with.



Illia Topuria wouldn't be let on the rides at Disneyland but now he is seen as a badass due to this genius marketing move. We know he would get dwarf tossed at HW but we can tell ourselves 'well, yeah, but what if he wasn't a dwarf?!?! Then he would fuck them up!'



But this makes no sense when talking about big LHWs.



Imagine if Jon Jones was big enough to fight say former HW champion Daniel Cormier. Or former HW champion Stipe Miocic...oh wait, the guy is 6'4, massive and already did that. He dwarfed 5'10 Cormier.



He cannot be 'P4P' better than guys he is bigger than or roughly the same size as. That makes no sense at all. So please stop this nonsense. He is a 2-0 HW. That is all.