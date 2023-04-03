Movies A King Kong Vs. Mechni-Kong Rip off

I like Asylum movies, they recently released one where all their knockoff monsters join forces in one film, havent seen it yet but I guarantee its a wild rip snorter of a ride!

 
Pliny Pete said:
I like Asylum movies, they recently released one where all their knockoff monsters join forces in one film, havent seen it yet but I guarantee its a wild rip snorter of a ride!

Kind of their own version of destroy all monsters?
 
This masterpiece has already been done.




That Mecha Ape looks like a robotic King Kong on cocaine.

To be fair.. it's not nearly as low budget as I thought it would be.
 
Fuck it, just watch the King Kong from the 70s with Jessica Lange. She looks hot as fuck in it.

 
Did they say why they made the robot in the shape of a gorilla?
 
Now Kong's back fighting Cthulhu

Such incredible special effects.
 
