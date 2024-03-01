A key difference between Khabib and Volk

SpiderFan187

SpiderFan187

Volk had spoken about this, i think it was pre Max 3 where he said he can't give up an inch and if he did it will go against him. Some fighters just don't do well going back and Volk and Khabib are imo in that breed of fighter.

Khabib was eating shots against Justin but never retreated where Volk in his last few fights has started to move back and in his last 2 fights paid the ulimate price once pressed against the fence. Hoping to see Volk go back to i'm not giving you an inch mentality, but vs Ilia this is going to be tricky and he's going to have to be on his game every moment of that fight.. sadly i think his style is very speed dependant so it could be tricky.
 
Volk had spoken about this, i think it was pre Max 3 where he said he can't give up an inch and if he did it will go against him. Some fighters just don't do well going back and Volk and Khabib are imo in that breed of fighter.

Khabib was eating shots against Justin but never retreated where Volk in his last few fights has started to move back and in his last 2 fights paid the ulimate price once pressed against the fence. Hoping to see Volk go back to i'm not giving you an inch mentality, but vs Ilia this is going to be tricky and he's going to have to be on his game every moment of that fight.. sadly i think his style is very speed dependant so it could be tricky.
Don't forget the hairline. At Sherdog this is all that matters

That's how the game goes, you get older and your style has to change a bit. It's easier to stand your ground when you can see the shots coming, your legs are more responsive and quicker, and you trust your chin more.

A 35-year-old Khabib isn't walking down Gaethje like that, plus it's easier to hold your ground against guys who primarily strike and offer very little offensive grappling (Dustin, Gaethje, Conor, Barboza, etc).


It's been a very long time since Volk had to fight a legit one punch KO artist. Chad Mendes and Aldo were the last guys he fought that could consistently finish fighters with one shot. Those fights were in 2018-2019. He definitely had that mentality against Mendes when he was younger and had everything to gain, but that was SIX years ago. When you examine those fights you find that while Volk won both, he got backed against the cage and dropped versus Mendes, and in the Aldo fight it was a clinching based control time affair.
 
When Khabib gets his hands on you, it's pretty much done.

But he fought cans... derpa derpa... not close to the best ever to do it.
 
