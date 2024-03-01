A key difference between Khabib and Volk

That's how the game goes, you get older and your style has to change a bit. It's easier to stand your ground when you can see the shots coming, your legs are more responsive and quicker, and you trust your chin more.



A 35-year-old Khabib isn't walking down Gaethje like that, plus it's easier to hold your ground against guys who primarily strike and offer very little offensive grappling (Dustin, Gaethje, Conor, Barboza, etc).





It's been a very long time since Volk had to fight a legit one punch KO artist. Chad Mendes and Aldo were the last guys he fought that could consistently finish fighters with one shot. Those fights were in 2018-2019. He definitely had that mentality against Mendes when he was younger and had everything to gain, but that was SIX years ago. When you examine those fights you find that while Volk won both, he got backed against the cage and dropped versus Mendes, and in the Aldo fight it was a clinching based control time affair.