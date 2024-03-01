A key difference between Khabib and Volk

SpiderFan187
Volk had spoken about this, i think it was pre Max 3 where he said he can't give up an inch and if he did it will go against him. Some fighters just don't do well going back and Volk and Khabib are imo in that breed of fighter.
Khabib was eating shots against Justin but never retreated where Volk in his last few fights has started to move back and in his last 2 fights paid the ulimate price once pressed against the fence. Hoping to see Volk go back to i'm not giving you an inch mentality, but vs Ilia this is going to be tricky and he's going to have to be on his game every moment of that fight.. sadly i think his style is very speed dependant so it could be tricky.
