Xoleth said: How do people on carnivore diet poop?

When I tried carnivore it took a while but when my digestion got used to it I shat amazingly. Regular and only like once every other day or maybe it was once per day. Very easy and quick shits probably didn't even need to really wipe (but obv still did..)