a Jamahal Hill thread, inc support and VIDEO OF EMOTIONAL BREAKDOWN - he has been humbled

*vids are about ten seconds each
We care, Jamahal. Do as you say, build and come right back. Looking forward to your next fight.
Yep....It must be a tough pill to swallow knowing you’re not who you think you are.
Pretty much my take.Not the most likable guy but you have to respect this guys performance and chin. Bro ate big shots and kept coming forward.
Phenomenal fight.
I mean, taking out all the shit talk and everything, he really needed this win, and that's a tough one, because even though it was a competitive fight, it seemed like Jiri was still better than him even before the KO, and also Jiri did not fight like he expected him too. Imagine how frustrating that is, to get outskilled AND outsmarted.
"Got caught"...again? Nah, he got beat, Aldo got caught by Conor Mcgregor, Askren got caught by Masvidal, when you dont have a chance to show your skills you got caught.
Fight went on for 13 minutes, not 13 seconds.
