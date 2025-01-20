  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

a Jamahal Hill thread, inc support and VIDEO OF EMOTIONAL BREAKDOWN - he has been humbled

I mean, taking out all the shit talk and everything, he really needed this win, and that's a tough one, because even though it was a competitive fight, it seemed like Jiri was still better than him even before the KO, and also Jiri did not fight like he expected him too. Imagine how frustrating that is, to get outskilled AND outsmarted.
 
I mean, taking out all the shit talk and everything, he really needed this win, and that's a tough one, because even though it was a competitive fight, it seemed like Jiri was still better than him even before the KO, and also Jiri did not fight like he expected him too. Imagine how frustrating that is, to get outskilled AND outsmarted.
yeah man, and at that moment, in the first vid, knowing that that (Jiri getting post fight interview, sounding pumped AF, happy as hell) could have been you. And instead you got a long way to get back to that. I hope he does tho.
 
"Got caught"...again? Nah, he got beat, Aldo got caught by Conor Mcgregor, Askren got caught by Masvidal, when you dont have a chance to show your skills you got caught.

Fight went on for 13 minutes, not 13 seconds.
And he didn't even get KO'd, the ref had to physically stop Jiri from turning the rest of his face to mush
 
The guy needs a diet/eating habit overhaul. He always goes into his fights with a big flabby gut. If you're not in top physical form against someone like Jiri and Poatan, not only is this a big disadvantage, it's fucking dangerous.
 
He brought that on himself. He should have been more humble after 300. Just said I had a torn achilles and rushed back and I'll be better next time. As a guy who has a hurt achillles it's completely debilitating. He chose to go the asshole route. He did fight well though and I give credit to anyone who keeps fighting after the first time they get tagged. It's scary and painful and once the bell sounds you already got paid.
 
his KO loss via the hands of Jiri, was effectively the intervention he has needed for almost a year and here's hoping it will be the mental transition a man clearly lacking self agency & awareness, sorely needed.

no need to sympathise with him. he's 33, it was overdue.
 
It must be a tough pill to swallow knowing you’re not who you think you are.
He wrote far too many checks that his ass couldn't cash.

This is what emotional bankruptcy looks like — after the reality-check debt-collectors cleaned him out.
 
