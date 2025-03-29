A-I image and video editing?

Home_Slice
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2022
- Messages
- 391
- Reaction score
- 248
Anyone into this?
Some results I've seen are just crazy.
Looks like a tool one must familiarize themselves with and develop proficiency at.
Comfy UI is the program I've read as good for beginners.
Automatic1111 seems to be recommended also.
Any do A-I image/video editing, have examples of your work or recommendations on how to make a start?
