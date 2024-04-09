A Husband Wants Me To "Look After" His Wife While He's Out Of Town.

AKA cucking - He's going away for about 2 months and they both decided that they want me to be the one to basically fuck her while he's away (I'm assuming he's getting some ass while away because he's bisexual, and we know how they roll). The only problem is we actually both work together and have a close relationship already. And I kind of already am seeing someone.

I've done this before with mixed results but it wasn't with a co worker. Anyone else tried this out before?
 
hard to say without seeing pictures of the wife. Sounds sketchy. usually the women who do this stuff have no boundaries and she will probably hit you up for sex behind her husband's back. if you have to see the husband at work it might be awkward. I would pass on that offer unless she is really attractive
 
9c68e237-b430-402c-9e49-6ba1157ff0ec_text.gif
 
AKA cucking - He's going away for about 2 months and they both decided that they want me to be the one to basically fuck her while he's away (I'm assuming he's getting some ass while away because he's bisexual, and we know how they roll). The only problem is we actually both work together and have a close relationship already. And I kind of already am seeing someone.

I've done this before with mixed results but it wasn't with a co worker. Anyone else tried this out before?

I've done this before with mixed results but it wasn't with a co worker. Anyone else tried this out before?
It's all fun and games until the next time he asks you to be in a threesome and he offers to suck you off
 
