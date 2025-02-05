  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

GearSolidMetal

GearSolidMetal

Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 19, 2011
Messages
57,654
Reaction score
112,844
I've been one of the most outspoken critics of the downgrade in the quality of the forums about a month ago.
So, credit to @HockeyBjj for posting this in the Warroom Meme thread, and this is such an improvement for mobile users there should be a thread made to inform them how to improve your experience on Sherdog.

@all in here. Go to the very bottom of the page and that’s where you can select your theme to view such as light or dark

Choose SD2025-Dark and it’s a significant improvement of formatting especially in mobile. It’s a temp fix, but finally some damn progress to un fuck the site

Click in 'SD Dark (Default)'

Click on 'SD2025-dark.'

And your browsing experience on the Sherdog forums should be significantly improved.
 Example -

I can’t speak for why it’s taken so long to at least get us this temp fix, but it’s been all the mods and admins nudging the tech folk to get updates and improvements.

@Slobodan was the driving force guy on this. I just had to run and tell all my war room buds it was usable without a headache once more

There’s talk of how to get word out to all the sub-forums in a more sophisticated manner but thanks for this step by step guide thread for the Berry
 
After my...

'Is the website forum engineer getting paid minimum wage?'​

...thread, voicing criticism of the current condition of the forums, it was worth making this thread.

@Slobodan thank you, and you're my Monica.
