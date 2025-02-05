GearSolidMetal
I've been one of the most outspoken critics of the downgrade in the quality of the forums about a month ago.
So, credit to @HockeyBjj for posting this in the Warroom Meme thread, and this is such an improvement for mobile users there should be a thread made to inform them how to improve your experience on Sherdog.
@all in here. Go to the very bottom of the page and that’s where you can select your theme to view such as light or dark
Choose SD2025-Dark and it’s a significant improvement of formatting especially in mobile. It’s a temp fix, but finally some damn progress to un fuck the site
Click in 'SD Dark (Default)'
Click on 'SD2025-dark.'
And your browsing experience on the Sherdog forums should be significantly improved.
Example -
