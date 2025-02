GearSolidMetal said: So, credit to @HockeyBjj for posting this in the Warroom Meme thread, and this is such an improvement for mobile users there should be a thread made to inform them how to improve your experience on Sherdog. Click to expand...

I can’t speak for why it’s taken so long to at least get us this temp fix, but it’s been all the mods and admins nudging the tech folk to get updates and improvements. @Slobodan was the driving force guy on this. I just had to run and tell all my war room buds it was usable without a headache once moreThere’s talk of how to get word out to all the sub-forums in a more sophisticated manner but thanks for this step by step guide thread for the Berry