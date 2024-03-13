A house burned down in my neighborhood tonight

Out for my morning walk. There are, no lie- about 20 firetrucks, 10 support vehicles and about 5 ambulances about a half mile from my house. Also looks like some of the personal vehicles of the fire fighters.

I can smell the extinguished house in the air and there are two ladder trucks in place making sure the fire is out. Didn't stand around to gawk. Prayed for the affected family(ies) gave silent thanks for the men and women of the FD and EMS and went ion my way. 😔

Hope everyone made it out.
 
Damn that sucks. Makes me think about what happened to Mark Coleman recently. Very unfortunate for him.
 
I didn't do it.
 
