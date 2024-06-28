  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

A-hole Wizard can grant you a wish

5 rules

No deaths
No falling in love
No bring back dead people
No time travel
No money

What are you wishing for?
 
I would ask for a very favourable sports outcome that’s unbelievable unlikely but that I would greatly enjoy, then I would bet a massive amount of money on it and reap the profits
 
I would ask for a very favourable sports outcome that’s unbelievable unlikely but that I would greatly enjoy, then I would bet a massive amount of money on it and reap the profits
Would have said something similar. Just the knowledge of who wins every game or match that will be made.
 
Simple. To remove all 5 rules. Then free reign from there. If I happen to think of anything I'll post it.
 
Billion Marauding space monkey pirates...... With super AIDz cannons and flying war ships....
Pretty awesome sherbro. May I accompany them if I wish for a rapid fire, unlimited ammo, indestructible, whatever I want piercing, super mecha aids cock blaster?

Edit: yes it would fire sizeable 3x aids infected human phallus' as projectiles
 
Last edited:
Serious answer tho, I think I'd want to be super healthy, inside and out. Without having to put in the work.

Just chilling on the couch, drinking beer, with my ripped body. Living to 100 without ever worrying about heart disease or Alzheimer's... And never having to workout unless I feel like it just for fun.
 
A 10 mile tract of ready to be developed land near each Canadian city
 
Simple. To remove all 5 rules. Then free reign from there. If I happen to think of anything I'll post it.
But you have no more wishes

A million wishes, I think.
Conceded
Now you strongly feel one million wishes, but he have no obligation at realize any of them because you never specified that

Depression killing you in 20min max
 
I wish I was flexible enough to suck my own dick.
 
Conceded
Now you strongly feel one million wishes, but he have no obligation at realize any of them because you never specified that

Depression killing you in 20min max
Apologies, I didn't write, the first wish would be to give me another wish, after every time I make a wish. Wish replenishment sir.
 
