A-hole Wizard can grant you a wish

Would have said something similar. Just the knowledge of who wins every game or match that will be made.I would ask for a very favourable sports outcome that’s unbelievable unlikely but that I would greatly enjoy, then I would bet a massive amount of money on it and reap the profits
That’s way better than what I said , much more profitableWould have said something similar. Just the knowledge of who wins every game or match that will be made.
LOL rookie move, making a wizard thread and not banning wishes for more wishesA million wishes, I think.
Pretty awesome sherbro. May I accompany them if I wish for a rapid fire, unlimited ammo, indestructible, whatever I want piercing, super mecha aids cock blaster?Billion Marauding space monkey pirates...... With super AIDz cannons and flying war ships....
Or just, all knowledge of anything that will be successful?That’s way better than what I said , much more profitable
A 10 mile tract of ready to be developed land near each Canadian city5 rules
No deaths
No falling in love
No bring back dead people
No time travel
No money
What are you wishing for?
Or just, all knowledge of anything that will be successful?
Sir Zer, that was right what it needed to be. Well done and thank you sherbro. HahahaYour wish is granted, you now have a total knowledge of Power Slap
But you have no more wishesSimple. To remove all 5 rules. Then free reign from there. If I happen to think of anything I'll post it.
ConcededA million wishes, I think.
Apologies, I didn't write, the first wish would be to give me another wish, after every time I make a wish. Wish replenishment sir.But you have no more wishes
Conceded
Now you strongly feel one million wishes, but he have no obligation at realize any of them because you never specified that
Depression killing you in 20min max