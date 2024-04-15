A health conscious pig out

G

GSP_37

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Aug 27, 2007
Messages
51,556
Reaction score
8,151
What do you eat to comply with the health conscious pig out? I'm quite hungry, probably from doing lots of brain work the past few days.

Only things I can think of that might be healthier choices are potato wedges from grocery store deli, Taco Bell chicken chalupa/quesadilla/nachos bell grande, grocery store chicken tenders, spaghetti/lasagna, froyo, Sam's Club tuxedo cake which doesn't seem like there's much sugar at all, key lime pie.

I recently learned Late July tortilla chips have less salt, but I need something more than that. Maybe some melted cheese on it.
 
GSP_37 said:
What do you eat to comply with the health conscious pig out? I'm quite hungry, probably from doing lots of brain work the past few days.

Only things I can think of that might be healthier choices are potato wedges from grocery store deli, Taco Bell chicken chalupa/quesadilla/nachos bell grande, grocery store chicken tenders, spaghetti/lasagna, froyo, Sam's Club tuxedo cake which doesn't seem like there's much sugar at all, key lime pie.

I recently learned Late July tortilla chips have less salt, but I need something more than that. Maybe some melted cheese on it.
Click to expand...
Go to your nearest middle-eastern food truck.
 
GSP_37 said:
Getting HPV and throat cancer ain't health conscious.
Click to expand...
The word is countable and uncountable. Eating your wife, fiancée or girlfriend out is not going to give you HPV and throat cancer. Don't project your bad choices on others.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,305
Messages
55,412,567
Members
174,766
Latest member
Ludwig von Mises

Share this page

Back
Top