A. Gustafsson's coach says he's likely returning for UFC Paris

Andreas Gustafsson won a dominant decision over Khaos Williams in his UFC debut. Frontkick called Gustafsson's coach Jörgen Hamberg to ask how they're now moving forth. Hamberg says the UFC has been very positive as “Bane” accepted several matches and went through two tough weight cuts in a row.



The fact that Gustafsson then could step in and offer such a dominant performance had UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby immediately getting in touch with a specific event in mind.



– The UFC has been in touch, positively, and wondered if there's a possibility for “Bane” to get ready for UFC Paris, says Hamberg.



The initial plan was for Andreas Gustafsson to take this summer off and return to training in the fall – but the UFC's request has sped up this process.



– He's going to take some vacation now and travel to Gotland to enjoy the summer with his family, so his plan was to return to training again in August.



But after talking to Gustafsson and giving his thoughts, and in light of Sean Shelby's interest, the plans have now changed.



– It feels like they've seen value in Andreas and that he's the first qualified to be on that card.



Hamberg also confirms that Andreas Gustafsson came out of his debut mostly unscathed.



– He has a black eye, but the other side is completely untouched. It's probably just a small scratch on his nose and this blackness under his eye, from one of the hooks he received from Williams. But after all he was barely hit.



UFC Fight Night 259 in Paris will take place on the 6th of September.