A. Gustafsson confirms Jeremiah Wells pulling out

Unheralded Truth
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 4,087
- Reaction score
- 8,064
Just one week from fight night, Gustafsson got the call from the UFC about Wells feeling he won't be able to make it.
– It's obviously sad, but it's the kind of thing that happens all the time, Andreas Gustafsson tells Frontkick.
– We're sitting calmly in the boat here, waiting for an answer from the UFC about finding a willing opponent. We hope to get it soon,
and otherwise the UFC will just have to put me on some other event. I'm staying ready and in shape for any scenario!
– It's obviously sad, but it's the kind of thing that happens all the time, Andreas Gustafsson tells Frontkick.
– We're sitting calmly in the boat here, waiting for an answer from the UFC about finding a willing opponent. We hope to get it soon,
and otherwise the UFC will just have to put me on some other event. I'm staying ready and in shape for any scenario!
Andreas Gustafsson förlorar sin motståndare inför UFC-debuten!
Andreas Gustafsson har förlorat sin motståndare inför UFC-debuten då det nu står klart att Jeremiah Wells är skadad. Den 31 maj var det tänkt att Andreas Gustafsson skulle göra sin UFC-debut mot amerikanen Jeremiah Wells. Nu kan Frontkick avslöja att Wells är skadad och att UFC försöker hitta en...
frontkick.online