A group of cats are campaigning for Bike Path Mayor in Somerville

payton
⛤
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2024
- Messages
- 3,055
- Reaction score
- 7,245
An election is heating up in Somerville, Massachusetts. It's got a lot of purr-sonality and even a bit of scandal, just no people.
A group of feisty felines are campaigning for the imaginary office of Bike Path Mayor on the Somerville Community Path. And it seems one candidate has a very real enemy.
A dog duo has also put their paw in the fight.
"The more diversity we have in the political race, I think that's good," said Liam Noble, of Somerville.
It's possible more candidates try to claw their way to the top.
more: https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/somerville-cat-mayor-election/3759084/