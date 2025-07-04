A group of cats are campaigning for Bike Path Mayor in Somerville

orange-cat-berry-somerville-cat-mayor-signs.png


An election is heating up in Somerville, Massachusetts. It's got a lot of purr-sonality and even a bit of scandal, just no people.
A group of feisty felines are campaigning for the imaginary office of Bike Path Mayor on the Somerville Community Path. And it seems one candidate has a very real enemy.


cat-mayor-signs-somerville.png


A dog duo has also put their paw in the fight.
"The more diversity we have in the political race, I think that's good," said Liam Noble, of Somerville.
It's possible more candidates try to claw their way to the top.

minerva-crime.png


pirate-kibble.png


more: https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/somerville-cat-mayor-election/3759084/
 
Berry cat with the not so subtle Hitler stash..

He's might be a lock to win it, honestly, what with this rise in anti them-inism and all

Weak cats create bad times, or something
 
Slightly off topic but do you guys in the US get these fucked up kids (and adults) that identify as cats?

Often they wear ears and a tail. Guy was telling me there is a girl in his kid's school that licks her hands like paws and they all have to pretend she's not mentally ill and accept her for the way she is

Instead of medicating him/her/it

Or is it another sign of English society falling to pieces
 
