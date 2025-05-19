"A GOAT cant be a DUCK, they are a different species"

And this his how the last few years of Jon's career look.

Fakest double champ ever.

- Didn't beat a champ. Fought Gane and a beyond washed Stipe

- Ducked Francis

- Ducked Tom to bolivia, Tom had to defend his interim ffs

- Ducked USADA under the cage

Jones is defending hisv title against lady boys and sus Dagestani guy in Thailand.
 
Jones flopping his BBC on all y'all's foreheads lol

Hes trolling ...and fooling you all lol..


This is just what negotiating with the UFC in 2025 looks like ..

Imagine thinking the guy whos been undefeated his entire career and fought all comers for over a decade is ducking Tom Aspinall of all people....whos best win in Sergi ...who is now basically on his way out of the UFC lol ...

Come on man..

You guys r playing 2d chess ...Jones out here playing 4d chess
 
