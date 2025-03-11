  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

A girl who "likes" me from work has cut her hair and colored it exactly like another girl I loved, Basic Instinct warning?

You might be asking, how would she know? She knows through my social media.
And she knows through a mutual friend that I loved this woman.

Would you be flattered by this or run for the hill?

Theres this obsessive lesbian in Basic Instinct who copies somebody else. I forget which one it was.., either Sharon or the other bitch. It's exactly like that


I know how this womans hairstyle looked back in time... Did not look like that
 
I just watch Single White Female....

Be afraid
 
I want to know what your boss and the guy she's been fucking thinks about this made up fantasy girl
 
Other strange coincidences with this babe

I said I was going to play volleyboll in this summer

she played volleyboll this summer and told me it's bad for the neck, doesn't want to do it again. What a coincidence .

I said I dont want kids. She said she does t want kids either


I said I want kids, she said she wants kids as well.
 
She doesn't reply like a human and if I didnt know any better I would say shes an Android learning the human experience

Me- do you like dogs?
Her-yes
Me Do you like kids?
her- yes
Can we have a meeting today?
Her - Yes

Me - I was once a famous model
Her - and how did that make you feel?

The fuck???
 
