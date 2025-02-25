  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

A girl was bullying a smaller boy and disrespected his father, so the man slapped the girl

I could understand if his daughter was being bullied by an older boy but this is just embarrassing by the father and son. The girl bullied your boy and now she's going to sue the dad, end of the day she wins.
 
F1980 said:
He should be given a medal and key to the city. People need to start slapping the disrespect out of these kids today. They know they can get away with anything just because we're not supposed to lay hands on em.
My parents tell me stories about being young in the 60s, and if you went around being a nuisance back then, some random adult would spank the nuisance out of you, and your parents would show up and...thank them.
 
He shouldnt have done that but she also learned a valuable lesson that day, hopefully it sticks or she's gonna learn it a few more times
 
iu



Lol, always fun seeing the look on someone's face when they act like a little shit because they're sure nobody will do anything to them, and then find out they're wrong. The story she told her parents was probably a real hoot, too. "I just said hi to the kid and the dad came up and hit me for no reason". Probably would have been better to tell her to get her dad and beat the shit out of him then tell the girl it's all her fault.
 
They're clearly from a culture where discipline is a thing. Not the free range parenting that produces little shits who became big piles of doodoo (like the teen shits in the UK who killed an 80 year old by beating him with their shoe recently. Zero respect, giving an old man the beating they clearly never received at home). Other people shouldn't have to put up with your shit, just because your parents didn't discipline you or teach you respect for others. That said, you shouldn't hit another person's kid. You should talk to their parents. Then if the parents don't discipline and the kid is doing it again later, I sympathise with hitting them, but even then it's still better to confront the parents again.

I'd expect redditors to cry about it, but not sherdoggers who claim to be old-school tough guys.
There should be no legal consequences for the guy. Her parents should be telling her off too (and maybe will, since they're not from a culture with no sense of responsibility. I wouldn't be surprised if they'll consider it shameful that she would act in such a way that makes both her and her family look bad and is just bad - you're gonna bully and spit on some younger kid? She's way bigger than him. And then it's also the disrespect towards an elder, to talk shit to the son while she's being told off by a local adult).
 
Where do you think this happened? To me it seems like it's some immigrants in europe somewhere, probably the uk as they are speaking english. Also I wouldn't expect a girl to even be this bold in public to disrespect a grown man and his son like this in a place like the middle east or africa
 
