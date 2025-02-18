Please join me in the game of trying to tie today's politicians to the characters they most align with on a game of thrones



1- Donald Trump = Tywinn Lannister Older King trying to establish a dynasty for his children. Favors the fair haired Ivanka and the golden child impetuous Don Jr. over the ill formed Eric. (I think it works well except for the bravery in battle because of those pesky bone spurs)

2- Bill Clinton = Robert Baratheon- Better know as a libertine who loved whoring and drinking than a good ruler but was still beloved by his subjects.

3- Hillary Clinton = Sersi Lannister queen married to a man she loathes but trying to become queen of the realm

4- Baron Trump = Robin Arryn... you'd think I'd go Joffery but the kid seems ok, and his mom seems intent on shielding him which makes current Melania Lysa Arryn. Early Melania seems more a Sersi-like but I feel like current Melania has given up a bit.

5- Don Jr. is clearly my Joffery. Born with troublesome parents of great power. itching to get his hands on power to show what a real king would do yet having no understanding of what it would take to be a real king.



I plan on adding to this but hope some of you with a better grasp of both current politics and GOT history will be able to place many of the people currently battling for power. Rudy? Vance? Who is my Tyrion, my Khal Drogo? etc.