Elections A Game of Trumps by Toasty $$ Rabbit

Please join me in the game of trying to tie today's politicians to the characters they most align with on a game of thrones

1- Donald Trump = Tywinn Lannister Older King trying to establish a dynasty for his children. Favors the fair haired Ivanka and the golden child impetuous Don Jr. over the ill formed Eric. (I think it works well except for the bravery in battle because of those pesky bone spurs)
2- Bill Clinton = Robert Baratheon- Better know as a libertine who loved whoring and drinking than a good ruler but was still beloved by his subjects.
3- Hillary Clinton = Sersi Lannister queen married to a man she loathes but trying to become queen of the realm
4- Baron Trump = Robin Arryn... you'd think I'd go Joffery but the kid seems ok, and his mom seems intent on shielding him which makes current Melania Lysa Arryn. Early Melania seems more a Sersi-like but I feel like current Melania has given up a bit.
5- Don Jr. is clearly my Joffery. Born with troublesome parents of great power. itching to get his hands on power to show what a real king would do yet having no understanding of what it would take to be a real king.

I plan on adding to this but hope some of you with a better grasp of both current politics and GOT history will be able to place many of the people currently battling for power. Rudy? Vance? Who is my Tyrion, my Khal Drogo? etc.
 
<36> theres no way donnie is even 10 percent as clever as tywin, more like this guy..
toasty said:
Trumps already cast in idiocracy
 
Yes yes, so very sorry I forgot this is the war room where the illuminati of sherdog gather and solve the world’s problems for the betterment of man. No time for creative or fun stuff here, just serious statecraft by the world’s leading genuises.


Ivanka = Sansa- Pretty one that thought being daddy’s favorite would lead to a happy ever after life. Turns out she learns the harsh lessons in the ugliness of the world that her family shielded her from as a girl.

Kevin McCarthy = Little Finger- Born of a lowly station, works his way to political middle management through guile and ruthlessness but doesn’t quite make it all the way to the top of the heap before the fall.

Varis = Sean Hannity- I’m not just making this comparison because they are both eunuchs. Lord of whispers, has his little birds constantly feeding him information then he decides how and too whom to release the information to his achieve his own obtuse goals.
 
damn this is how it is? Nobody wants to play with me,,,,,well just like I've been doing since I turned 13, I'll just fucking play with myself..

Rudy G = Grand Master Pycell- old lecher that was once a respected important part of the government but now runs around with his pants around his ankles as those in power leave him to rot.

Mike Pence = Jeor Mormont Lord Commander of the nights watch. Once a respected and principled lord and leader of men but eventually his own men mutiny and kill him.

Mike Lindell = Hodor- Big fat thing that just keeps repeating the same thing again and again and again as he tried to carry a cripple to victory but ultimately ended up losing everything.
 
toasty said:
damn this is how it is? Nobody wants to play with me,,,,,well just like I've been doing since I turned 13, I'll just fucking play with myself..

Rudy G = Grand Master Pycell- old lecher that was once a respected important part of the government but now runs around with his pants around his ankles as those in power leave him to rot.

Mike Pence = Jeor Mormont Lord Commander of the nights watch. Once a respected and principled lord and leader or men but eventually his own men mutiny and kill him.

Mike Lindell = Hodor- Big fat thing that just keeps repeating the same thing again and again and again as he tried to carry a cripple to victory but ultimately ended up losing everything.
<36> ya nailed those 3
 
Trump is more like Sersi. He is consumed with obtaining power, willing to do anything to maintain it and punish anyone he perceives to have wronged him.

I see Musk as a Littlefinger. Simply not happy with money and power but desires the throne.
 
Mi nuh watch GoT ngl ting kinda overboard wid di midget porn an' incest but mi watch slaps so here yuh go fam

Donald Trump - Dumpling
Bro strong AF nuh cyare aboot di money rn cuz him good jus cyare aboot 🐐 status



Hillary Clinton - Jackie Cataline
Gyal thot she was di 1 but got str8 murked high-key dirty scrapper too fouls all day

Melania Trump - Sheena Bathory
💯 baddie an' dedicated to di game #Goddess



Kamala - Paige Vanzant
Unqualified an' babbles pon di mic like gyal yuh taym in di game is up yuh jus a DEI hire at dis point an' wi alrdy got enough women scrappers WAY more qualified an' entertainin'

Tulsi Gabbard - John Dodson's Wife
Strong beautiful independent an' str8 badass fam gyal went tit-fi-tat wid PVZ shoulda scooped di W via DQ but instead got di draw cuz PVZ favored by di media



JD Vance - Da Crazy Hawaiian
Family man wid good values #2 in command him cyare aboot him 5 kids him tryna lose weight too fi go down to HW mi sure Vance on di same vibez

Elon - Michael Bisping
Bro nuh part of di politician crew but him still deh bout di meetings str8 trollin' pon di mic but also keeps it real him call oot di scrappers when dem flinch #FlinchingSonOfABitch

RFK - Luke "Simple Jack3d" Simonds
Str8 jack3d lifts every day an' prolly scrape 99.99% of non-liftin' 🚬s


 
Rational Poster said:
This is pretty much the dumbest shit I've read here
Click to expand...
You want me to believe you've never read anything from @ColemanwastheGOAT @CantCucktheTuck @cottagecheesefan or @HereticBD ?


C'mon @curryjunkie Your Walder Frey was better than mine or @Source choice for Trump

Do a few characters for me, you know you want to play along.

and no offense source but I can't get past the fact that Cersei ('ve been spelling it wrong) is a hot woman and donald is a fat ugly dude..Other than that your points on him are well thought out and reasonable....

I have my Little Finger in McCarthy but hadn't even thought of Musk.

Musk might = The King of Qath, Xaro Xhoan Daxos, who is a fabulously rich merchant currently trying to "steal all of our dragons" with his DOGE minions

Obama = Eddard "Ned" Stark- principled man trying to buck the politics of the time but thwarted at all attempts by the entrenched powers and vested interests already in place for thousands of years before he took over

Liz Cheney = Katelyn Stark- Tried to make her principles work in a world she no longer understood ended up losing everything

Maga Faithful = the White Walkers- implaccable formerly human dead eyed zombies marching to destroy us all. Jan 6th = White Walkers at Winterfell
 
