A Fistful of Dollars set to be remade

https://deadline.com/2024/07/fistfu...int-eastwood-western-sergio-leone-1236004352/
Sergio Leone and Clint Eastwood classic A Fistful of Dollars is set for a movie remake from Euro Gang Entertainment, the company founded by Hollywood vet Gianni Nunnari (300) and Simon Horsman (Magazine Dreams), alongside Italian production vet Enzo Sisti (Ripley) of FPC, and Rome-based Jolly Film, which produced the original movie.
