pinger
Claude Malhuret, French Politician on the recent events with Trump.
Excellent speech outlining the unprecendented events of the last week.
As an ally of the US, it's recent behaviour towards both the Ukraine and Canada are both appalling and baffling. It's even more baffling when such actions also diminish the power and influence of the US on the international stage. It's impossible to rationalise that these actions towards its allies are in America's interests.
The US under Trump has effectively signalled that it can no longer be relied upon as a democratic partner in world events.
