  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International "A dictator backed by a traitor" - French Politician speech on Trump

pinger

pinger

Black Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2006
Messages
6,969
Reaction score
4,976
Claude Malhuret, French Politician on the recent events with Trump.




Excellent speech outlining the unprecendented events of the last week.

As an ally of the US, it's recent behaviour towards both the Ukraine and Canada are both appalling and baffling. It's even more baffling when such actions also diminish the power and influence of the US on the international stage. It's impossible to rationalise that these actions towards its allies are in America's interests.

The US under Trump has effectively signalled that it can no longer be relied upon as a democratic partner in world events.
 
Everything he said was true and honest.

It's a shame we don't have any intelligent and thoughtful speakers in the US government.
 
"Partnership" implies everyone is doing their part equally.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,787
Messages
56,987,963
Members
175,489
Latest member
benc609

Share this page

Back
Top