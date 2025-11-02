A. Delija claims he was ‘robbed’ in first statement after controversial KO loss

Why did you
reacted to your reaction
In an Instagram story, Delija listed five aspects of the fight that he doesn’t agree with.
“1. I’m not sure if I hit him in the eye, I think it’s near the eye and of course I want a video where you can see that stab! 2. The referee did not show ‘time-out’, but stopped the fight and therefore declared me the winner. That decision cannot be changed later!
“3. The opponent sat and relaxed while watching the footage! 4. Replay used after the interruption – which rules do not allow!! 5. After all, the fight continued irregularly!
“I ask for nothing more, just honesty. I don’t run from defeat, I respect every opponent and every outcome. But not when rules are broken and I’m robbed. Not in this way. The sport hasn’t seen this yet!!!”
Regarding the replay , he might be right ?
Then again ,
Regarding the replay , he might be right ?
Then again ,