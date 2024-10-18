Media A Dana White Contender Series Fighter Cracks the Code on How to Get a Contract Instantly.

Dork.
What is considered Dork?
informal. : an odd, socially awkward, unstylish person.

Damn I thought that word meant something else too!
I am just horrible at this.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
Next, someone will win and scream to Dana, "I'll suck Jon Jones dick and let you watch!!"
Click to expand...
ron-burgundy-escalated-quickly.png
 
Bobby Boulders said:
This is going to get out of hand. Next, someone will win and scream to Dana, "I'll suck Jon Jones dick and let you watch!!"

Dana'd just hand dude a contract on the spot
Click to expand...
I laughed, but this is gay. Have a nice day.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,954
Messages
56,358,409
Members
175,182
Latest member
joshk

Share this page

Back
Top