A compelling argument for keeping ring girls in the UFC

In the UFC and MMA in general ring girls are really a holdover from boxing, the longest UFC fights are only 5 rounds, whereas boxing can go 12 rounds and it is convenient to be reminded what round will start. With larger promotions there are now large screens broadcasting the fight so people farther from the ring/cage can see the action more clearly, and those can show the round numbers as well. The only argument I can see for keeping ring girls is for purely aesthetic purposes. So for the defenders of ring girls, what is a compelling argument for keeping them?
 
Because this is entertainment and they are a (small) part of the spectacle.
 
It's a harmless fighting tradition. I'll allow it. My only complaint is that they are using the same raggedy ass ring girls from 10+ years ago. Arianny is obviously out of her prime. And while we're at it change the sneakers to heels.
 
To make events more exciting than just two blokes fighting.
We can also eliminate music, colorful commentators, entrance songs/walks, etc.
Will be nice, just like hosting an event in Kabul.
 
its def fun for people who have good seats to oogle the girls after throwin down some beers...but if one day they were all gone,would you really notice?
 
I dont care if they keep em tho,even if they are "outdated" in most respects. They dont bother me.
 
It's a part of the act/branding. I would say they have their time and place but it's a rather minor one at best. Glorified Hooter girls
 
The ring girls are not the reason why the UFC exploits the fuck out of their fighters, though. And from what I hear, the ring girls aren't paid all that much either. It's one of those jobs you largely do for the "exposure."
 
I don't think they should earn more than fighters but I feel they are important to the whole experience
 
TS clearly want ring boys instead. Also reasons are easy.

1: boobs
2: i would say ass but UFC likes their ring girls assless so.. more boobs.
 
