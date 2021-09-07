A compelling argument for keeping ring girls in the UFC

In the UFC and MMA in general ring girls are really a holdover from boxing, the longest UFC fights are only 5 rounds, whereas boxing can go 12 rounds and it is convenient to be reminded what round will start. With larger promotions there are now large screens broadcasting the fight so people farther from the ring/cage can see the action more clearly, and those can show the round numbers as well. The only argument I can see for keeping ring girls is for purely aesthetic purposes. So for the defenders of ring girls, what is a compelling argument for keeping them?