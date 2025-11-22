Unheralded Truth
Hunter Yakhyaev, 24, just made his UFC debut and finished his opponent quickly:
The Chechnya native is representing Nuremberg, Germany and before signing for the UFC he was the NAGA champ of Europe.
Now he's 8-0 in his career with a lone decision win over Nikolay Kovalev (who usually finishes everybody else in round 1). The rest came by the way of TKO/KO and submissions.
He did earn himself a college degree in banking but is now hoping for a successful MMA career instead. Says he's training most of the time and when he wants to relax, he's playing UFC on Xbox.
