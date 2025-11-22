Media A Chechen is coming for the LHW division!

Hunter Yakhyaev, 24, just made his UFC debut and finished his opponent quickly:



The Chechnya native is representing Nuremberg, Germany and before signing for the UFC he was the NAGA champ of Europe.

Now he's 8-0 in his career with a lone decision win over Nikolay Kovalev (who usually finishes everybody else in round 1). The rest came by the way of TKO/KO and submissions.

He did earn himself a college degree in banking but is now hoping for a successful MMA career instead. Says he's training most of the time and when he wants to relax, he's playing UFC on Xbox.

1763832924325.png
 
Islam Dulatov, Susurkaev and Yakhyaev are really good ngl all three chechens and maybe future top 15 in WW/MW/LHW
 
I don‘t get why nobody is talking about that latest Chechen. Dude did everything in his 33 seconds fight. Spinning kick, punch to head kick knockdown, takedown, GNP and choke lmfao.
 
Shave moustache Bratha it give plus 20 wrestling
 
