A champion that defends his title 3x, is that sufficient enough to move up / down weight and fight for the belt?

First off I know there was a thread done about this not too long ago.
But I thought I do one with a poll, so we can see the numbers on here.
I believe defending the title 3x, is sufficient enough nowadays.
It's a different time and fighters are always looking for a big pay day in fighting a super championship fight.
Defending your title 3x earned your right imo.
