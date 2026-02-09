A champion that defends his title 3x, is that sufficient enough to move up / down weight and fight for the belt?

Other.



Defend or vacate. That's the job and role of a champion. Fight who and where you want on your own terms for non-champion pay, but if you're getting paid to be the defending champ, show up and do your job.



Double champs fuck the natural evolution of two divisions over. This has been proven time and time again, and its usually a lighter weight champ cherry-picking the one opponent in the division they believe they can beat. And Ilia chasing and beating Islam is meaningless if he goes on to get his shit pushed in by every other WW he faces.



I really want to see Islam test himself against the other WW's badly, hopefully it's more than once a year.



The UFC really should just do openweight fights (within reason) overseas. I'm sure there's some podunk backwater place that will sanction them. Maybe somewhere with a red sun.