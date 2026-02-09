  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

A champion that defends his title 3x, is that sufficient enough to move up / down weight and fight for the belt?

Defending the title 3x is that good enough?

  • Yeah, that's good enough.

    Votes: 30 50.8%

  • In fact defending your belt twice or even just once is sufficient enough.

    Votes: 1 1.7%

  • No, need more than 3 title defences to justify moving up / down weight to fight for the title.

    Votes: 7 11.9%

  • Other (specify)

    Votes: 21 35.6%
  • Total voters
    59
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
41,151
Reaction score
57,224
First off I know there was a thread done about this not too long ago.

But I thought I do one with a poll, so we can see the numbers on here.

I believe defending the title 3x, is sufficient enough nowadays.

It's a different time and fighters are always looking for a big pay day in fighting a super championship fight.

Defending your title 3x earned your right imo.


GettyImages-2222691494-1024x683.jpg
 
It really depends. Someone like Evloev has basically already cleaned out his division, despite not being champion. If he beats Lerone Murphy and then Volk, even though he has zero title defenses, he will be a much stronger champion than say Joshua Van.

IMO you should have to hold a non-controversial win against at least all of the top 5 contenders in your division over the last 4-5 years.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
It really depends. Someone like Evloev has basically already cleaned out his division, despite not being champion. If he beats Lerone Murphy and then Volk, even though he has zero title defenses, he will be a much stronger champion than say Joshua Van.

IMO you should have to hold a non-controversial win against at least all of the top 5 contenders in your division over the last 4-5 years.
That's very good observation. Indeed someone like him doesn't have to defend as much. It depends on the individual.
 
Depends who they defend against and how they perform.

Some guys cherry pick fights (Bisping vs Hendo) and it should hardly count as a defense at all.

If they clear out the top 3 contenders in decisive fashion, then 3 is probably enough.
 
loisestrad said:
It's not that simple. There's no exact number.

Make it one defense, make it two. I don't care.

I know when you've done enough. That's my privilige by being a spectator.
Yah fair enough, but if there has to be a general consensus, would 3 title defences be a good number?
 
If a champ has fighters worthy of a title shot in his division then he should only move up if he vacates.
Khamzat has guys like Imavov and Fluffy who both should get a TS plus Caio, Allen, and RDR are only two or so top wins from being right there again.

Pereira only really has to worry about Ulberg and as long as Ank doesn't get a win in the mean time he would deserve it.
 
It’s all relative, it depends on if there are still worthy challengers in his division or not , he could defend it 15 times for all I care but if there’s someone who deserves a shot they should get it .
 
I say as many fights as it takes to clear your division of legit opponents who pose a threat.

If your division is so shallow that it takes a couple of fights, then so be it.
 
Other.

Weight classes are meaningless and I care more about the 2 guys fighting than what weight they are fighting at. As independent contractors, the UFC shouldn't be telling anyone what division they have to compete in. If the champion wants to move before defending the belt, fine with me, we can simply declare a new champion.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
First off I know there was a thread done about this not too long ago.

But I thought I do one with a poll, so we can see the numbers on here.

I believe defending the title 3x, is sufficient enough nowadays.

It's a different time and fighters are always looking for a big pay day in fighting a super championship fight.

Defending your title 3x earned your right imo.


GettyImages-2222691494-1024x683.jpg
yeah, I brought this up in another thread where I mentioned having fighters sign a 3-defense commitment in order to get a title shot. Most people disagreed.

I prefer guys like Pantoja that seem content to rack up title defenses. That's how you become a GOAT, not by moving weight classes all the time and losing some of those fights.

jeskola

Hot Take Thread 'It's time to put an end to weight class movement for champions'

It's time to put an end to weight class movement for champions.

If you want to fight for a UFC belt you should be required to sign a contract to defend said belt 3 times before considering a weight class move.

Topuria, Islam, Khamzat, poatan. These guys need 3 defenses before changing weight class.
Other.

Defend or vacate. That's the job and role of a champion. Fight who and where you want on your own terms for non-champion pay, but if you're getting paid to be the defending champ, show up and do your job.

Double champs fuck the natural evolution of two divisions over. This has been proven time and time again, and its usually a lighter weight champ cherry-picking the one opponent in the division they believe they can beat. And Ilia chasing and beating Islam is meaningless if he goes on to get his shit pushed in by every other WW he faces.

I really want to see Islam test himself against the other WW's badly, hopefully it's more than once a year.

The UFC really should just do openweight fights (within reason) overseas. I'm sure there's some podunk backwater place that will sanction them. Maybe somewhere with a red sun.
 
Whats the point of these crybaby threads?
0-1-2-3-10 the ufc and fighters will do what they want without sherdogers aproval.

I'm just happy the UFC has stopped holding a 2nd belt hostage.
 
I would say more than that. Some divisions are deeper than others though. Three defenses might include some rematches and not so convincing wins. Also if there are hot challengers waiting for their shot. I hate win a fighter moves up giving the appearance of avoiding the next biggest challenge. Clearing out a division used to be a thing.

If a champ though has made 3 defense of the title I can accept a move up because that's more than we've seen some do. I just would like more.
 
I just want great matchups, so I don't even care how many times they fight.

I'd rather watch Pereira fight Khamzat than Ulberg.
 
