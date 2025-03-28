GuanoApes
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Feb 11, 2015
- Messages
- 983
- Reaction score
- 131
Stray dogs to be removed from Anuradhapura ahead of Modi’s visit: Veterinarians - Breaking News | Daily Mirror
The Veterinarians for Humane Management of Animal Population Association yesterday claimed that the Governor’s Office of Anuradhapura had decided to remove all stray dogs from the Anuradhapura city limits in view of the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ..
www.dailymirror.lk
The prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, is planning a 3 day visit to the city of Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka during the first week of April..
The governor of Anuradhapura ordered for all dogs to be removed from the city limits by the time the prime minister of India arrives..
(I’m assuming the dogs are all going to be put down..)
(Either caught and euthanized, or shot, I would assume..)
Anuradhapura is over 2,700 square miles big though. (Over 11 times the size of Chicago..)
I don’t know howww the Sri Lankan government plans on removing all canines from Anuradhapura though by the first week of April.. (In like 1-2 weeks from now.)
Damn Sri Lankan bastards..