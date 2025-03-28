International A bunchhh of stray dogs are going to be killed in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. I believe..

GuanoApes

GuanoApes

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Feb 11, 2015
Messages
983
Reaction score
131
www.dailymirror.lk

Stray dogs to be removed from Anuradhapura ahead of Modi’s visit: Veterinarians - Breaking News | Daily Mirror

The Veterinarians for Humane Management of Animal Population Association yesterday claimed that the Governor’s Office of Anuradhapura had decided to remove all stray dogs from the Anuradhapura city limits in view of the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ..
www.dailymirror.lk www.dailymirror.lk

The prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, is planning a 3 day visit to the city of Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka during the first week of April..

The governor of Anuradhapura ordered for all dogs to be removed from the city limits by the time the prime minister of India arrives..

(I’m assuming the dogs are all going to be put down..)

(Either caught and euthanized, or shot, I would assume..)

Anuradhapura is over 2,700 square miles big though. (Over 11 times the size of Chicago..)

I don’t know howww the Sri Lankan government plans on removing all canines from Anuradhapura though by the first week of April.. (In like 1-2 weeks from now.)

Damn Sri Lankan bastards..
 
There’s like an epidemic of stray dogs in the Indian Subcontinent. It’s pretty depressing to just see. The culture around pets/dogs is very different.
 
That's extremely unfortunate. Also a bit odd for such a dedicated Buddhist area.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International 260 foreigners rescued from virtual slavery in Myanmar’s online scam centers are being repatriated
Replies
3
Views
93
Streeter
Streeter
LeonardoBjj
International Canadian police accuse India of working with criminal network to kill dissidents
Replies
14
Views
408
Lead
Lead
LeonardoBjj
International Why Nepal’s Gurkha fighters want to join India’s army again
Replies
7
Views
336
Dalarna3
Dalarna3

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,312
Messages
57,089,234
Members
175,536
Latest member
LowTierLord

Share this page

Back
Top