A Brutally Honest Review UFC 319’s Main Event.

I can’t even put into words how infuriating last night turned out to be.


I was on the verge of calling it one of the best cards I’ve ever seen. I texted a friend, “Unless there’s some crazy controversy, this main event can’t ruin the night.” Boy, was I wrong.


Khamzat came in as the future superstar. The grappling answer to ’80s Tyson—unhittable, fearless, ready to steamroll everyone. Instead, he sat on top of Du Plessis like a human blanket, GSP-style lay-and-pray for five rounds. No flurries, no big submissions, no urgency—just pitter-patter control that felt more like a clinic in boredom than domination. What a letdown.


Meanwhile, Dricus Du Plessis—built like a Greek god, multi-millionaire status, with financial access to the best U.S. and Caucasus wrestlers—chose to post flashy submission videos against guard players from Gracie-Barra, instead of really sharpening his wrestling for this fight. Watching him survive Cain-Velasquez-versus-JDS level ineptitude on anti-wrestling strategy was unforgivable. Five rounds of John Kavanagh/SBG improvisation: zero game-plan adjustments, zero counters, zero technical coaching. It was embarrassing.


A guy who needed two or three wins to be in Anderson Silva’s GOAT conversation ends up getting outpointed 50-41 in a title fight. That’s a legacy killer.

Even more pathetic? The most hyped grappler in UFC history racked up 17,654 crucifixes and did absolutely nothing with them—no close chokes, weak as piss ground-and-pound. He got stood up from side control, for crying out loud. He got booed out of the arena!


I’m deadly serious when I say this: I have zero interest in watching Khamzat. His fights now fall into exactly three scenarios:


  1. He ragdolls opponents in the first three minutes - boring, predictable, no jeopardy.
  2. He feels any resistance, so he bunker-downs into a lay-and-pray snoozefest.
  3. Some miracle challenger stops his takedowns and batters him.

Only the third option promises real entertainment—and it has about as much chance of happening as me winning the lottery. He’s become the guy you actively root against, who will probably only show up once a year, delivering the same binary, predictable performance.


What was a thrilling division just a week ago has morphed into a yawn fest. Another strike against the UFC, the spiral continues. It’s almost 2026, and we still have P4P-level fighters who cannot strike to save their lives. Shambles.
 
Khamzat was incredibly impressive.

But it also felt like he was going through the motions.

Dricus couldn't stop Khamzat scoring takedowns, dragging him back down, kneeing his backside, and then when Dricus did something different, he ended up on his back and Khamzat moved relentlessly to a crucifix. End of round, rinse, repeat.

If it was that easy for Khamzat, why was he so uncreative and unwilling to search for an actual finish?
 
Khamzat was incredibly impressive.

But it also felt like he was going through the motions.

Dricus couldn't stop Khamzat scoring takedowns, dragging him back down, kneeing his backside, and then when Dricus did something different, he ended up on his back and Khamzat moved relentlessly to a crucifix. End of round, rinse, repeat.

If it was that easy for Khamzat, why was he so uncreative and unwilling to search for an actual finish?
Finishing DDP in the first after the initial crucifix would've impressed far more people to a far greater degree than publicly trolling everybody for 5 rounds.
 
If you should be upset at anyone, it's DDP, not Khamzat.

He's tough as nails and has consistently found a way to win - but there was nothing he could do against Khamzat. And neither could probably any other MW in UFC history.

I would be curious to see how a prime Yoel Romero might have done
 
My takeaway of the main event was that almost all Sherdoggers and MMA fighters were wrong in their prediction that Khamzat would be dangerous in the first couple of rounds, and the longer the fight went, the better it was for DDP

<Fedor23>
And yet MMA fighters who felt the same way as the so-called "casuals" are somehow escaping the derision. Why?
 
I was at this event . It was a great card till the main event . The main event you had to watch the TVs to watch fight and I had good seats. Just wasnt a fun fight n extremely boring. For a 50 42 fight and no damage is sad.



However it was a grest event to be at so many great fights and finishes - but the fight that was promised grest ended up a terrible main an just boring . Kept thinking it would get good any second but never did.

Going to re watch the fight now with my coffee to see better on TV - only saw live in Arena . Maybe its more impressive on tv but live in person it sucked .
 
in hindsite i agree it was a snoozefest. 100 percent domination but no risks were taken. but while watching it real time i was fully satisfied on the edge of my seat waiting for something to happen
 
If you should be upset at anyone, it's DDP, not Khamzat.

He's tough as nails and has consistently found a way to win - but there was nothing he could do against Khamzat. And neither could probably any other MW in UFC history.

I would be curious to see how a prime Yoel Romero might have done
Nah.

The onus was on Khamzat, who had every technical advantage in this fight, to finish the fight. He refused to take any risks when he probably could have finished DDP 10 times over. He was afraid of going for the finish and gassing out.
 
Nah.

The onus was on Khamzat, who had every technical advantage in this fight, to finish the fight. He refused to take any risks when he probably could have finished DDP 10 times over. He was afraid of going for the finish and gassing out.
Well considering everyone who predicted a DDP win said that if he can make it past 2 rounds, Khamzat will gas out going for a finish and then get TKO'd... can you blame Khamzat for not giving that outcome a chance?
 
Well considering everyone who predicted a DDP win said that if he can make it past 2 rounds, Khamzat will gas out going for a finish and then get TKO'd... can you blame Khamzat for not giving that outcome a chance?
Yes, yes I can. This is sports entertainment and the rules need to be changed to ban point fighting of all kinds.

Boxing did it with dirty boxing. That's the most effective form of boxing strategy, and it's banned because this is prize fighting, and it's boring for fans to watch.

The rules need to be changed to ban what Khamzat did.
 
Finishing DDP in the first after the initial crucifix would've impressed far more people to a far greater degree than publicly trolling everybody for 5 rounds.
This is what I don't get with the Khamzat fans. I don't think holding someone who clearly is out of his league on the ground down, is as impressive as a finish. So the fight wasn't really impressive, it was disappointing on DDPs part AND on Khamzat's part. But because their boy won, they can't admit it was fucking trash.
 
I was at this event . It was a great card till the main event . The main event you had to watch the TVs to watch fight and I had good seats. Just wasnt a fun fight n extremely boring. For a 50 42 fight and no damage is sad.



However it was a grest event to be at so many great fights and finishes - but the fight that was promised grest ended up a terrible main an just boring . Kept thinking it would get good any second but never did.

Going to re watch the fight now with my coffee to see better on TV - only saw live in Arena . Maybe its more impressive on tv but live in person it sucked .
but but but, he held him down! aren't you impressed? Please be impressed.
 
