A Brief History of MMA's Lineal Heavyweight Title - Part 3

WoozyFailGuy

WoozyFailGuy

Mel Gibson's Attorney
Joined
Joined
Oct 17, 2009
I believe Napoleon Blownaparte's content is high quality enough to warrant a thread when a new long form video of his comes out.



Touching video highlighting everyone's favorite trio in thr Lineal HW belts history, Big Nog, Cro Cop, and Fedor.

Parts one and two:

 
It's clear just from the headlines that Salon Quality hair doesn't effect above 205. If anything after 205 the hair is a detriment.
 
