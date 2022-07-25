A better american prospect than Nickal?

hswrestler said: Looks like they are gym buddies too considering both are ATT. Might be a while before they face each other considering that. Click to expand...

Different paths for now, Bellator signed Rosta at 0-0 based of how freakishly talented he looked as an amateur. He probably is only 3 wins or so away from a title shot at this point and a good chance he wins it. Bo is being groomed and probably signed soon by the UFC.ATT is a huge gym, I've been surprised to find out a lot of guys in the same divisions that train there hardly ever train together in some cases. But maybe they are buddies, no clue. Dalton Rosta is a name to look out for, dude looks like the total package and just beat a blue chip prospect and D2 national champion and he out wrestled the guy...Guys a serious athlete.I still am shocked how the UFC let's Bellator farm elite prospects but they keep signing regional level guys from contender series by the dozens.