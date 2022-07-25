A better american prospect than Nickal?

Edit: Kody Steele would appear on this season's DWCS. Let's see what he can do.
Source: https://www.flograppling.com/collec...ind-the-scenes-content/video?playing=12593018

Current Fury fighter Kody Steele has been a top submission grappler with Checkmat Austin whose placed at Nogi worlds purple and brown division and won EBI combat jiu jitsu, in addition he was a Washington state wrestling bronze medalist in high school.
I recently discovered his fight footage and it looks like he has heavy hands as well. If he wins Fury, he could very well be on his way to the UFC and someone with his grappling and power could be a serious threat.

He has fought at welter and middleweight so he could be a rival to Bo Nickal in the future although his amateur debut was at welterweight. At only 5'9", he might be better off at welter.
 
The fact that Kody Steele is already 27 and has only 1 pro fight is a bit concerning and his opponent was like 6-9. He does look good

Bo got a bit of a late start too but he's been training at ATT for a few years now before making his pro debut and is an elite world class athlete with a wrestling pedigree that's every bit Olympic Podium caliber, he just came up short vs David Taylor in the trials who would go on to win Olympic gold.

I think there's a lot of US prospects but Bellator has been snapping them up, their plan was to invest in the top US prospects earlier than the UFC would. Dalton Rosta, Aaron Pico, AJ McKee, Bo Nickal, Sean O'Malley etc seem better than Kody Steele prospectively.
 
Imo if we are including Sean O'Malley, I'd say him along with Sean Brady, Jalin Turner, and Bryce Mitchell are the best American prospects although both Seans and Mitchell can be considered contenders especially if both seans win their upcoming fights but good analysis!
 
Bo's prolly gonna be fighting at 185 where he'll have a massive matchup advantage against everyone assuming he has passable standup. Look at Vettori for reference
I'd consider Mitchell a prospect probably, Brady is pushing it he's basically a contender now. Jalins a decent contender but I'm not nearly as high on him as a lot of the aforementioned fighters. There's some good US prospects around right now, it is shocking how many of them Bellator scooped up though.
 
His standup looked very passable, especially this early.
 
UOTE="hswrestler, post: 168809647, member: 581222"]Bo's prolly gonna be fighting at 185 where he'll have a massive matchup advantage against everyone assuming he has passable standup. Look at Vettori for reference[/QUOTE]

He's so green it's hard to tell and we've seen no shortage of Olympic caliber wrestlers and All Americans who lack a ground game, top control and/or the sufficient cardio to impose it. Beyond that we know little about his striking. I don't doubt his cardio and strength though, and he could be a lot more polished than we think he has been training at ATT for a couple years and has done fight camps with guys for big UFC bouts. He's an exciting prospect though, I'm sure the UFC will grow him a little slowly at first. Give him 2 or 3 easy fights before throwing him to a legit guy.
 
Do you know about the guy he's facing in 2 weeks? He seems like a legit matchup at his level . He's got 2 early r1 stoppages. A 4-8 guy did take him to decision though
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/fighters/280338-zachary-borrego
 
Don't know much about Borrego but beating a 3-0 guy when you're 1-0 is fairly legit. That said, something to consider about Bo is he's big and insanely strong, the guy was wrestling at 202lbs at the elite level and beating medalists from Russia and Azerbaijan and competing with Olympic gold medalists like Jordan Taylor and international standouts like Jaden Cox, until Bo starts facing some seriously athletes he's going to just plow through these guys. That said, you never know when some Feijao type dude is out there ready to be that wall for a guy like Romero, you never do see it coming. Bo is certainly the best MW American prospect.
 
Oh yea Christian lee is absolutely legit. Its easy to forget how young he is. You bringing up silviera and lucas also reminded me of Ray Cooper 3, a bit past prospect stage, but his domination of Rory and his ko of Curtis were both cold. Deffo someone I need to see in the UFC
 
Ray Cooper was just outclassed by Carlos Leal, who if he keeps winning I hope the UFC signs. One of the best Brazilian prospects in MMA.
 
That ring girl is thic, phat.
 
Maybe I'm wrong, Dalton Rosta is 26 years old 6-0 professionally (7-0 as amateur) and has fought really good competition. In his last fight he fought Romero Cotton 6-0 and a 3x Division II national champion wrestler and Dalton was the one taking Romero down, bullying him in the clinch and blistering him standing. Dalton trains at ATT, jacked athlete, fast hands, strong wrestler and super young. He might be a better MW prospect from the US than Bo.

IMG_5039.jpg
 
Looks like they are gym buddies too considering both are ATT. Might be a while before they face each other considering that.
 
Different paths for now, Bellator signed Rosta at 0-0 based of how freakishly talented he looked as an amateur. He probably is only 3 wins or so away from a title shot at this point and a good chance he wins it. Bo is being groomed and probably signed soon by the UFC.

ATT is a huge gym, I've been surprised to find out a lot of guys in the same divisions that train there hardly ever train together in some cases. But maybe they are buddies, no clue. Dalton Rosta is a name to look out for, dude looks like the total package and just beat a blue chip prospect and D2 national champion and he out wrestled the guy...Guys a serious athlete.

I still am shocked how the UFC let's Bellator farm elite prospects but they keep signing regional level guys from contender series by the dozens.
 
Sean O'malley has climbed the rankings winning against a single ranked guy. The closest he got (Chito vera) took him out of there in a round munhoz was beating him before the eye poke.
Only 3 fighters from O'malleys record are still in the UFC and he lost to 1 and got a NC against the other. He isn't anything at this point.
 
Richie Lewis… look him up

Most of what I know about Kody Steele is watching him lose in BJJ lol so I don’t know about his potential as an MMA fighter
 
I have him as a conteder because he's booked against Yan. If he beats Yan, then he is in the title picture. Otherwise, he probably is still one win from being one win away.
