A better american prospect than Nickal?

hswrestler
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2020
- Messages
- 2,555
- Reaction score
- 3,297
Edit: Kody Steele would appear on this season's DWCS. Let's see what he can do.
Source: https://www.flograppling.com/collec...ind-the-scenes-content/video?playing=12593018
Current Fury fighter Kody Steele has been a top submission grappler with Checkmat Austin whose placed at Nogi worlds purple and brown division and won EBI combat jiu jitsu, in addition he was a Washington state wrestling bronze medalist in high school.
I recently discovered his fight footage and it looks like he has heavy hands as well. If he wins Fury, he could very well be on his way to the UFC and someone with his grappling and power could be a serious threat.
He has fought at welter and middleweight so he could be a rival to Bo Nickal in the future although his amateur debut was at welterweight. At only 5'9", he might be better off at welter.
