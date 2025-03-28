International A 21 year old guy got arrested for killing his 19 year old girlfriend in Waikkal, Sri Lanka the other day..

www.newswire.lk

21 yr old arrested over murder of 19 yr old girlfriend - Newswire

A 21-year-old boy who had murdered his girlfriend after attacking her with a knife has been arrested after surrendering toContinue Reading
Some 21 year old Sri Lankan guy stabbed his 19 year old gf to death in Waikkal, Sri Lanka..

I guess the 19 year old chick was trying to break up with him, and he got mad, and ended up stabbing her to death..

(I wish friggen www.newswire.lk would release the couple’s name’s though so we could try to look them up on fb or telegram..)

(Or I wish friggen www.newswire.lk would release pics of the 21 year old and 19 year old..)

Anyways, there’s some international news for ya’ll coming from Sri Lanka.. (Shitty ass American world news would never DARE consider broadcasting this story or anything related to Sri Lanka..)

(American news corporations NEVER cover anything going on in Sri Lanka..)
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Cool story bro, but how is this War Room material? And how is it International? Did the boyfriend flee the country?
How? It's easy.

Sri Lankan sex offender allowed to stay in Britain because he is gay​

:eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:phile described as ‘danger to community’ argues deportation would breach his rights under ECHR.

A convicted Sri Lankan sex offender has been allowed to remain in Britain because he is gay and would be at risk of persecution if he was returned to his home country.
Flower2dPeople said:
How? It's easy.

Sri Lankan sex offender allowed to stay in Britain because he is gay​

:eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:phile described as ‘danger to community’ argues deportation would breach his rights under ECHR.
TS should have lead with that then, i am not going to appologize. And im not going to click on links to find the answeres, thats on TS to provide in the original post.
And if im being honest, Who fucking cares what happens in Sri Lanka. lol
 
Last edited:
So there I am, in Sri Lanka, formerly Ceylon, at about 3 o'clock in the morning, looking for one thousand brown M&Ms to fill a brandy glass, or Ozzy wouldn't go on stage that night.

So, Jeff Beck pops his head 'round the door, and mentions there's a little sweets shop on the edge of town. So - we go. And - it's closed.

So there's me, and Keith Moon, and David Crosby, breaking into that little sweets shop, eh. Well, instead of a guard dog, they've got this bloody great big Bengal tiger.

I managed to take out the tiger with a can of mace, but the shopkeeper and his son... that's a different story altogether. I had to beat them to death with their own shoes. Nasty business, really,

but sure enough I got the M&Ms, and Ozzy went on stage and did a great show.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
TS failed to aknowledge that. At least in the post. Not clicking outside links.
Maybe the 19 year old and 21 year old’s name will be publicly released if people start talking about it..

(Maybe proper justice will be more likely served..)
 
GuanoApes said:
Maybe the 19 year old and 21 year old’s name will be publicly released if people start talking about it..

(Maybe proper justice will be more likely served..)
Maybe you should edit your Original post to include details. Especially if you want others to know, and care whats going on. Just saying.
 
GuanoApes said:
Someone got butchered to death. Their death shouldn’t go in vain just because they’re from a country like Sri Lanka..
Its tragic but happens probably all 2 seconds around the world so..
 
Kingz said:
So there I am, in Sri Lanka, formerly Ceylon, at about 3 o'clock in the morning, looking for one thousand brown M&Ms to fill a brandy glass, or Ozzy wouldn't go on stage that night.

So, Jeff Beck pops his head 'round the door, and mentions there's a little sweets shop on the edge of town. So - we go. And - it's closed.

So there's me, and Keith Moon, and David Crosby, breaking into that little sweets shop, eh. Well, instead of a guard dog, they've got this bloody great big Bengal tiger.

I managed to take out the tiger with a can of mace, but the shopkeeper and his son... that's a different story altogether. I had to beat them to death with their own shoes. Nasty business, really,

but sure enough I got the M&Ms, and Ozzy went on stage and did a great show.
<DontBelieve1>
 
