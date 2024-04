"Sisay Lemma is one of the world’s best marathoners coming off the best race of his life, a 2:01:48 victory in Valencia in December. But it was a surprise to see the 33-year-old Ethiopian as part of the Boston field considering his track record in Boston: DNF in 2017, 30th in 2019, DNF in 2022. Why would he come back rather than run in London, where he was the 2021 champion?"