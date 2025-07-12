GoodBadHBK
90s Nic Cage
1. Con Air
2. The Rock
3. Leaving Las Vegas
4. Wild At Heart
5. Brining Out The Dead
6. City of Angels
7. Snake Eyes
8. It Could Happen To You
9. Red Rock West
10. Face Off
90s Keanu Reeves
1. The Matrix
2. Point Break
3. Bram Stoker's Dracula
4. Speed
5. The Devils Advocate
6. Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
7. My Own Private Idaho
8. A Walk In The Clouds
9. Johnny Mnemonic
10. Much Ado About Nothing
