9 years ago, Jon Jones lasted 1 day in rehab. How long will Conor last?

How Long will Conor stay sober?

  • Total voters
    22
So, according to Uncle Chael, Conor is in rehab. Or he's going to rehab... citing Substance Abuse (not our dear MOD)

Jones checked in to rehab back in 2015, and checked out after a single night.

Will Conor last longer that Jones?

Will Conor get Sober?


What say you, Sherdog
 
Conor:

giphy.gif
 
Rehab for sex offenses or alcohol & narcotics??
I'm gonna take a stab in the dark and say, less than zero days to each...
Corrado Soprano said:
Jon Jones is so mentally strong that he only needed one night to be rehabilitated. Conor doesn’t have the fortitude of Jon.
Click to expand...
Nor the fighting accomplishments. Against active fighters. But he can afford more coke, so who's laughing last?
 
Well he just posted yesterday that hes going to his bar.

So hes not in rehab and probably never was.
 
