It depends, what was happening? From the article it doesn't seem like anything that egregious even took place, just that some kid was annoying a little girl with constant unwanted attention.



This mother might be one of those helicopter Karen types, who did some serious overreacting, but it's hard to tell with such little information available.



They also don't mention the father at all. I wonder if he's in the picture, as it's a father's job to protect his daughter. If he is, it's possible he's somewhere with his head in one hand and a beer in the other, because his crazy baby mother went and acted ridiculous again over kids being kids. But, again, too little information to tell.