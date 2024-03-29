spamking
The world is your Indian taco
Apr 24, 2007
25,981
6,709
Saw this on our local news and thought it was pretty odd. If your kid was being bullied would you go this far?
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – On Wednesday morning, Pottawatomi County deputies served a 9-year-old boy in Shawnee with a victim protective order (VPO) while at school for allegedly stalking and harassing another classmate.
“I’m a mother that is going to move heaven or earth to say stop your violence against my child,” said Elsy Goggin, mother of the girl who is allegedly being bullied.
