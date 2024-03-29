Law 9 year-old boy served VPO at school

Saw this on our local news and thought it was pretty odd. If your kid was being bullied would you go this far?

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – On Wednesday morning, Pottawatomi County deputies served a 9-year-old boy in Shawnee with a victim protective order (VPO) while at school for allegedly stalking and harassing another classmate.

“I’m a mother that is going to move heaven or earth to say stop your violence against my child,” said Elsy Goggin, mother of the girl who is allegedly being bullied.
 
She didn't go far enough imho.

There’s not really enough information on what happened to say whether this is justified or not. If the child is bullying the girl than this probably isn’t a bad idea. It shows other kids that are doing the same thing what the consequences of their actions are.
 
It depends, what was happening? From the article it doesn't seem like anything that egregious even took place, just that some kid was annoying a little girl with constant unwanted attention.

This mother might be one of those helicopter Karen types, who did some serious overreacting, but it's hard to tell with such little information available.

They also don't mention the father at all. I wonder if he's in the picture, as it's a father's job to protect his daughter. If he is, it's possible he's somewhere with his head in one hand and a beer in the other, because his crazy baby mother went and acted ridiculous again over kids being kids. But, again, too little information to tell.
 
This step definitely seems like a last ditch effort.
 
There's better ways of settling things like this. It's a little ridiculous for cops to show up to an elementary school to do that. You mean it couldn't have been done at the child's home?

What sucks is the kid who the other parents claim is a problem seems to be being raised by his grandmother and she has zero issues with his behavior. I don't think the parents working it out together would ever work if one side thinks that there are no problems.
 
Sounds reasonable. We need to also pass laws that make parents liable for kids who bully. There are too many loser parents out there that think bullying is a good thing who need to do jail time to teach them a lesson.
 
