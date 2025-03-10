GreatSaintGuillotine
You may not like what I say but it's the truth.
VA is taking a massive hit. Very unfortunate.
http://www.military.com/daily-news/...p-eliminating-pact-act-staffing-increase.html
"The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to fire more than 80,000 employees under a sweeping reorganization effort being planned to comply with President Donald Trump's orders to slash the federal government, according to an internal VA memo obtained by Military.com.
In the memo, VA Chief of Staff Christopher Syrek said the department's "initial objective" is to return to 2019 staffing levels of 399,957 employees -- or about 83,000 fewer employees than the VA has right now.
If implemented, the layoffs would bring the department down to the level of employees it had before the PACT Act, the wide-ranging 2022 law that expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances during their military service. After the law was passed, the VA under the Biden administration embarked on a massive hiring spree in order to ensure the department could handle the influx of new patients and benefits claims."
