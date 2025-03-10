  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Opinion 83,000 VA Employees Slated to Be Fired This Year by Musk's DOGE

VA is taking a massive hit. Very unfortunate.

"The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to fire more than 80,000 employees under a sweeping reorganization effort being planned to comply with President Donald Trump's orders to slash the federal government, according to an internal VA memo obtained by Military.com.
In the memo, VA Chief of Staff Christopher Syrek said the department's "initial objective" is to return to 2019 staffing levels of 399,957 employees -- or about 83,000 fewer employees than the VA has right now.



If implemented, the layoffs would bring the department down to the level of employees it had before the PACT Act, the wide-ranging 2022 law that expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances during their military service. After the law was passed, the VA under the Biden administration embarked on a massive hiring spree in order to ensure the department could handle the influx of new patients and benefits claims."
 
How can the same people rah-rahing for the military be ok with this? It's morally criminal and might be criminal by law. Our court system is way too fucking slow.
 
How can the same people rah-rahing for the military be ok with this? It's morally criminal and might be criminal by law. Our court system is way too fucking slow.
Military is a prop for people on both sides. Dems and Republicans consistently fuck us over or drag ass on shit we desperately need. Everyone says the support the troops but when you ask them to back anything that actually helps us they disappear
 
Military is a prop for people on both sides. Dems and Republicans consistently fuck us over or drag ass on shit we desperately need. Everyone says the support the troops but when you ask them to back anything that actually helps us they disappear
This is even worse though. I mean, it's not just a lack of support, it's support being actively eliminated.
Abysmal
 
