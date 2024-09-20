81-Year-Old Woman Sucker Punched While Walking Her Dog

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
This is fucked up, not sure why he would do this in the first place.

It's seems so random, I don't know maybe they have history?

And I wonder why they don't reveal his name, strange.

Hope they catch him.



Update:

Here's more videos about this.

Luckily she's doing good considering.





You can actually see the full sucker punch in this video below.

 
chardog said:
And it’s





Warroom. Thankfully, she’s alive, something like this could easily kill an elderly person
It's amazing she came out of it, pretty good considering how bad it looked.
 
Old lady should've had a german shepard so it would have ripped the guy apart for attacking its owner.
 
