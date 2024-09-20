81-Year-Old Woman Sucker Punched While Walking Her Dog

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 33,778
- Reaction score
- 45,162
This is fucked up, not sure why he would do this in the first place.
It's seems so random, I don't know maybe they have history?
And I wonder why they don't reveal his name, strange.
Hope they catch him.
Update:
Here's more videos about this.
Luckily she's doing good considering.
You can actually see the full sucker punch in this video below.
Last edited: