Already a thread on this, and there wasn't anything "racist" about it. A scammer set the lady up by calling the guy demanding ransom and threatening to kill him and a family member, then called the uber pretending there was a package to pick up from the guy's front door so a stranger would show up at his door right after someone claimed to have a family member and demanded ransom and threatened to kill him. Scammer called again after the shooting pretending to be a cop, but it was the cops who answered. Cops need to find and arrest the scammer, because it seems like it's lady he was trying to get killed.