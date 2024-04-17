Law 81 year old racist man shoots elderly black woman working for uber

www.nbcnews.com

Ohio man, 81, fatally shoots Uber driver, 61, after scammers target both of them, officials say

William Brock told investigators he shot Loletha Hall because he thought she was working with a man who called and threatened him and his family. Hall didn't threaten Brock and didn't have a weapon or assault him, according to the sheriff’s office and court documents.
Worst part: someone else ordered that Uber. And these two elderly weren’t tech savvy or good enough at communicating to sort it out
 
If so delete away mods.

Without a conclusion? They must have been exhausted of jumping to conclusions after that BLM hate thread about Baxter reed
 
Already a thread on this, and there wasn't anything "racist" about it. A scammer set the lady up by calling the guy demanding ransom and threatening to kill him and a family member, then called the uber pretending there was a package to pick up from the guy's front door so a stranger would show up at his door right after someone claimed to have a family member and demanded ransom and threatened to kill him. Scammer called again after the shooting pretending to be a cop, but it was the cops who answered. Cops need to find and arrest the scammer, because it seems like it's lady he was trying to get killed.
 
mjfan23 said:
If so delete away mods.

Without a conclusion? They must have been exhausted of jumping to conclusions after that BLM hate thread about Baxter reed
What blm hate thread? The dude who was killed after shooting at police. What does that have to do with BLM
 
