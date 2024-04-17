mjfan23
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 7, 2005
- Messages
- 24,960
- Reaction score
- 14,963
Ohio man, 81, fatally shoots Uber driver, 61, after scammers target both of them, officials say
William Brock told investigators he shot Loletha Hall because he thought she was working with a man who called and threatened him and his family. Hall didn't threaten Brock and didn't have a weapon or assault him, according to the sheriff’s office and court documents.
www.nbcnews.com
Worst part: someone else ordered that Uber. And these two elderly weren’t tech savvy or good enough at communicating to sort it out