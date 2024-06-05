  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

80 year anniversary of D-Day.

Is tomorrow and what else can you say about these brave soldiers who liberated Normandy.

According to Wikipedia there was 10,000 allied casualties 4114 confirmed dead.

Mad respects to these soldiers.

The Allied countries that were involved.

United Kingdom
United States
Canada
France
Australia
Czechoslovakia
Poland
Netherlands
Norway
New Zealand
Greece
South Africa
Southern Rhodesia








 
Fucking crazy when you think about all the deception to get the Germany looking the wrong way, then they still went through hell storming those beaches and realizing it could've been much much worse

Huge balls
 
If you look at the numbers Germany ran out of bullets and everything else killing Russians, Allies helped by bombing the shit out of Germany...........
 
