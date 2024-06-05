80 year anniversary of D-Day.

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Is tomorrow and what else can you say about these brave soldiers who liberated Normandy.
According to Wikipedia there was 10,000 allied casualties 4114 confirmed dead.
Mad respects to these soldiers.
The Allied countries that were involved.
United Kingdom
United States
Canada
France
Australia
Czechoslovakia
Poland
Netherlands
Norway
New Zealand
Greece
South Africa
Southern Rhodesia
