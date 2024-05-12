Elections 80 to 100k at Your Next President's Rally in NJ

Donald Trump recited all his greatest hits at a massive Saturday evening rally in Wildwood, NJ — but managed to avoid violating his court-imposed gag order by focusing on President Biden, whom he called a “total moron” and blamed for his web of legal troubles.

The crowd — which Wildwood officials estimated was between 80,000 and 100,000, a record for a Garden State political rally — cheered wildly throughout the long, but controlled speech

Sauce: NYPost
 
You know how the internet works right?

"Lisa F**an, spokesperson for the city of Wildwood, told The Associated Press that she estimated a crowd of between 80,000 and 100,000 attendees, based off her own observations on the scene Saturday.

Very scientific. It's not like Trump cultists have a habit of exaggerating crowd sizes or anything.
 
He called Rosie O'Donnell a fat, gross, bitch and absolutely cucked Ted Cruz again? Those are his actual greatest hits so if he didn't do that then this is fake news.
 
That's nothing, the most popular candidate in electoral history is no stranger to massive rallies of his own, with tens of people in attendance at some of his rallies, and as many as 1/3 of them weren't even paid to be there.



iu
 
Is this where he mentioned Hannibal Lector?
Because that was weird.
 
