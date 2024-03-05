Media 8 years ago on this day, Nate turned Conor into a wrestler and choked him

One of the best buildups to a fight and a fantastic upset that turned Nate into a bonafide superstar.
Gave us comedy gold like “Nate makes animal balloons with his left hand, and gang signs with his right hand,” and the infamous, “You’re out there playing touchbutt with that dork in the park.” lol
 
Ahhh, that's why Conor talked about Diaz 3 in the sphere today. Because Nate is still in his head.
 
Amazing build up and rivalry. Pure gold.

No shame to losing to Nate at 170 though. Aldo would’ve lost too, Max and Volk might’ve had a chance
 
Fedora Millionankles said:
One of the best buildups to a fight and a fantastic upset that turned Nate into a bonafide superstar.
Gave us comedy gold like “Nate makes animal balloons with his left hand, and gang signs with his right hand,” and the infamous, “You’re out there playing touchbutt with that dork in the park.” lol
All because RDA pulled out. Nate became a superstar.





"No one knows what a gazelle is. This is America motherfucker" <Lmaoo><Lmaoo>
 
8 years ago.

Pretty wild...

2016 iz also the last year Conor won a fight.

(I don't count the Cowboy match)
 
ExitLUPin said:






In the rematch Conor redeem himself though, even when he had to fight the super heavyweight version of Nate Diaz

conor-nate-diaz.gif
 
First of all.. I can't believe it was 8 years ago!!! its crazy how fast time goes, time flies!!. Its unbelievable its 8 years ago. Wow, it doesn't feel that long to me.. maybe 4 or 5 years ago. Its crazy how fast the time is going these days

That was such a great night, I loved every second of it, the meltdown on here afterwards was hilarious, do you all remember the forums after the fight? lol it was insane.. there was a new thread every second lol. Conor fans were in absolute tears and fuming.
 
8 years ago already, those were good days
 
One of the highlights of my entire life tbh. I've been chasing that high ever since.
 
