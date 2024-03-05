One of the best buildups to a fight and a fantastic upset that turned Nate into a bonafide superstar.
Gave us comedy gold like “Nate makes animal balloons with his left hand, and gang signs with his right hand,” and the infamous, “You’re out there playing touchbutt with that dork in the park.” lol
And 13 years since hendo knocked the fuck out of Feijao!!!! Underrated ko
Dude, come on. You know Nate was even larger than that.In the rematch Conor redeem himself though, even when he had to fight the super heavyweight version of Nate Diaz
Amazing build up and rivalry. Pure gold.
No shame to losing to Nate at 170 though. Aldo would’ve lost too, Max and Volk might’ve had a chance