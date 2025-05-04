Eight men arrested in two separate anti-terror operations, Met police says Seven of the men arrested at various addresses across England are Iranian nationals, police say.

Five were arrested at various locations around England on Saturday as part of a "pre-planned" investigation into a plot to "target a specific premises", the Metropolitan Police said.Four of those - two aged 29, one aged 40 and another aged 46 - are Iranian nationals. Police said the nationality and age of the fifth was still being established.Three other men, all Iranian, were arrested in London on Saturday under national security legislation as part of a separate investigation led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command (CTC). Police said the two operations were not connected.Home Secretary Yvette Cooper thanked police and security services "for the action they have taken to keep our country safe".She said: "These are serious events that demonstrate the ongoing requirement to adapt our response to national security threats."Speaking to the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Health Secretary Wes Streeting also thanked police and security services, saying "every single day these people are saving lives". He said it would be inappropriate for him to comment further.The Met Police's CTC has responsibility for leading counter terrorism-related investigations and as well as investigations into espionage and state threats.In the operation in which five men were arrested, four were detained under the Terrorism Act. The fifth man was arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence (Pace) Act.All five were arrested on suspicion of preparation of an act of terrorism.The men were arrested in Swindon, west London, Stockport, Rochdale and Manchester, and remain in police custody.Police said the investigation related to a suspected plot to target a "specific premises".The "affected site", which it did not name, has been made aware and is being supported by police, the Met added.This investigation is being led by the Met's CTC, supported by officers from Greater Manchester Police and Wiltshire Police, as well as counter-terrorism officers from across the country."The investigation is still in its early stages and we are exploring various lines of enquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter," said Cdr Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command."We understand the public may be concerned and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us."In the separate operation, the Met said three men - aged 39, 44 and 55 - were arrested under the National Security Act at three separate addresses in north-west London and west London, and had been taken into custody while searches continued.Police said this investigation was not connected to the arrest of the other five people.--A reminder, if any was needed, that Iran arefriends to the Western world.Delighted these scumbags got arrested before they could unleash any terror, but a stark reminder as well that we do not live in safe times and what happens elsewhere in the world puts us all in jeopardy.These villains want to make sure we suffer too. These wars need to end.