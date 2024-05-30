Takes_Two_To_Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I thought these were pretty interesting.
This is what Albert Einstein's desk looked like the day he died.
Recognize these big ol' rocks? This is Mount Rushmore before the presidential heads were carved into it.
This is what Queen Elizabeth II looked like when she was 18.
This is what Abraham Lincoln looked like when he became president in 1861...
....and this is what he looked like four short years later, in 1865.
These were some of the job necessities for a TWA flight attendant in the 1940s.
This is what Hong Kong looked like circa 1920...
And here's what it looks like today.
75 Extremely Rare Historial Pictures That Will Completely And Totally Change Your Perspective On The World
Each picture is more fascinating than the last.
ca.yahoo.com
