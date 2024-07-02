70s, 80s, and 90s - Can the music and movie business bounce back and become as good as those decades?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 32,858
- Reaction score
- 43,668
Those 30 years is pretty much the best time for both music and movies. Do you think we can ever get it back to being as good as those 30 years?
The way things are going and the way technology has drastically changed everything I just don't think so. Hope I'm wrong though.
The way things are going and the way technology has drastically changed everything I just don't think so. Hope I'm wrong though.