Law 7 Republican lawmakers want to rename Dulles airport (Washington DC) to Trump International Airport

A group of Republican representatives want to rename Dulles International Airport in Washington DC to Trump International Airport.

Republican lawmakers launch effort to rename Dulles International Airport after Trump


WASHINGTON - A group of House Republicans has launched a long-shot effort to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after former President Donald Trump.

The bill, H.R. 7845, ‘‘Donald J. Trump International Airport’’ was introduced by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa, on Friday.

So far, it has been co-sponsored by six other GOP lawmakers — Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida, Rep. Andrew Ogles and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann both of Tennessee, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama and Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas.

The bill was referred to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for further consideration.

The airport is currently named after John Foster Dulles, who served as Secretary of State under President Dwight D. Eisenhower from 1953-1959. It was dedicated in 1962.

Dulles is the largest airport in the Washington metro area and is one of the nation's busiest airports, seeing more than 23 million passengers each year.

"In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," said Reschenthaler said in a statement. "As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity, and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump International Airport’ as they land on American soil."


If Trump gets re-elected I would be surprised if some GOP lawmakers did not push for his face to be memorialized on Mount Rushmore.
 
To weak to go after Reagan airport.
 
What idiots it’s already bad enough we have a DC airport, named after one of the worst presidents ever why add another one?
 
It's going to be hilarious when we explain to our grandkids how terrible of a President he was. They are going to be so confused because the cult members will have put his name on everything by that point.
 
Wow, it’s a good thing House Republicans are working on vital pieces of legislation. Bills like this are what the American people need when they’re struggling. It helps put food on the table, and money in their pocket.
Honestly, the House Republicans deserve a raise for all the work they did to help the hard working American taxpayer over the past couples of years.
 
I truly would not care if this happened. It's an airport and he was President of the US.

But I am always amazed by level of sycophancy in the House GOP. What recent event triggered the need to rename the airport for a guy who had 1 term in office, inspired an insurrection and hasn't even died yet?

It's just sack licking for the sake of publicity. Maybe angling for some of those sweet Trump Bible dollars?
 
naming an airport after former a president like the previous 8 times? unacceptable! erecting bronze statutes and dedicating streets to a pregnant woman robbing junkie felon? absolutely necessary! never change chuds, you're grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrreat!
 
Super_Nintendo said:
naming an airport after former a president like the previous 8 times? unacceptable! erecting bronze statutes and dedicating streets to a pregnant woman robbing junkie felon? absolutely necessary! never change chuds, you're grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrreat!
Trump tried to overthrow the Constitution. Which one of the persons you are thinking of has attempted that?

Your analogy makes no sense, because what Airport or major public building has been named after Floyd?

There is no Barack Obama airport. Why would any American name an airport after the guy who tried to overthrow a democratically elected President.
 
Yikes. Renaming an airport named after a behemoth of global geopolitics over many decades to one named after a pussy grabbing con artist. You can't make this shit up.
 
Natural Order said:
Yikes. Renaming an airport named after a behemoth of global geopolitics over many decades to one named after a pussy grabbing con artist. You can't make this shit up.
There's a emerging pattern, think it started with some statues.
 
It'd be pretty cool, but I doubt it happens. Just lol at being offended by the idea though.
 
