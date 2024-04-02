MicroBrew
A group of Republican representatives want to rename Dulles International Airport in Washington DC to Trump International Airport.
WASHINGTON - A group of House Republicans has launched a long-shot effort to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after former President Donald Trump.
The bill, H.R. 7845, ‘‘Donald J. Trump International Airport’’ was introduced by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa, on Friday.
So far, it has been co-sponsored by six other GOP lawmakers — Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida, Rep. Andrew Ogles and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann both of Tennessee, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama and Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas.
The bill was referred to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for further consideration.
The airport is currently named after John Foster Dulles, who served as Secretary of State under President Dwight D. Eisenhower from 1953-1959. It was dedicated in 1962.
Dulles is the largest airport in the Washington metro area and is one of the nation's busiest airports, seeing more than 23 million passengers each year.
"In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," said Reschenthaler said in a statement. "As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity, and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump International Airport’ as they land on American soil."
If Trump gets re-elected I would be surprised if some GOP lawmakers did not push for his face to be memorialized on Mount Rushmore.
