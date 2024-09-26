idrankyourbeer's maid
NY has around 680 hotels, now 135 hotels are migrant shelters
This is only the Roosevelt , The Row is another. New York sqft LOL
This is being repeated everywhere across America. This is inappropriate.
Our Government has facilitated this bullshit.
We are paying for this shit
