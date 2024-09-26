Economy 7 million per month - 1 Migrant Shelter in NYC owned by Pakistan

idrankyourbeer's maid

idrankyourbeer's maid

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Oct 3, 2009
Messages
3,928
Reaction score
4,598
NY has around 680 hotels, now 135 hotels are migrant shelters
This is only the Roosevelt , The Row is another. New York sqft LOL

This is being repeated everywhere across America. This is inappropriate.
Our Government has facilitated this bullshit.

We are paying for this shit

 
idrankyourbeer's maid said:
NY has around 680 hotels, now 135 hotels are migrant shelters
This is only the Roosevelt , The Row is another. New York sqft LOL

This is being repeated everywhere across America. This is inappropriate.
Our Government has facilitated this bullshit.

We are paying for this shit

Click to expand...

At least its not the government subsidizing them into the rental market

We pay for that shit AND it jacks up rent and housing prices
 
A small price to pay for diversity

I'm so glad where I live is too cold and expensive for them to come, a lot come and then leave for other parts of Canada or just leave Canada altogether.
 
this is nefarious

My BIL was deported in 2014 back to Peru after 30 yrs of being here. (long story)
He was married twice w/ license
Owned 3 homes, registered cars, payed tax

That shit was happening under Obama
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion Migrants flooding NYC’s justice system — making up ‘75% of arrests in Midtown’
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
Horiguchi'sEar
Horiguchi'sEar
koquerelle
Crime Springfield, Ohio: migrant workers from Haiti exploited
14 15 16
Replies
305
Views
4K
ChosenOne
C

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,168
Messages
56,243,776
Members
175,124
Latest member
SFB

Share this page

Back
Top