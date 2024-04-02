Crime 7 and 12 year old boys stab elderly lady

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,667
Reaction score
1,612
The most shocking part of this is that the kid knew enough to wear gloves before stabbing the lady in her garage and left her for dead. Thankfully the lady's brother just happened to come and check on her in time for her to be transported to the hospital where she is in critical condition

There needs to be accountability. They should stop blurring faces of kids when they do horrific crime and they need to be punished severely.

 
Saw some news reports... Houston. Inside in the loop by the looks of the neighborhood.

No details... All names being kept private. Kids were being watched by their Grandmother

The right thing to do right now.




HOUSTON - A 12-year-old boy appeared in court Monday after investigators say he stabbed his neighbor over the weekend in front of his 7-year-old brother. It happened in Northwest Harris County and that's where we spoke with the boys’ mother.

"I just really want to apologize to her and her family and to all of our neighbors. I'm praying for her," says the boys' mom, who we’re not identifying.

Captured on a neighbor’s camera, investigators say you can see the 7 and 12-year-old brothers riding their bikes, and then apparently arguing with the 59-year-old woman, until another neighbor tells the boys to keep moving.

10 minutes later, the boys come back. The video shows them walking up the 59-year-old’s driveway and then the 12-year-old runs into the woman’s garage.

In the five seconds the 7th grader is inside, investigators say the 12-year-old stabbed the woman several times.

"I’m constantly praying for her. I hope she has a speedy recovery," says the stunned mom of the two little boys.

Neighbors say the 59-year-old woman also struggles with mental illness. I’m told one of the regular sounds often heard in the neighborhood is the 59-year-old woman walking and yelling.

"It's some kind of scary, scary. (It's scary even for you?) Yes. To be honest, yes," answers one man who lives nearby.

A few hours before the woman’s brother found her stabbed and bleeding on the floor of her garage, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies responded to April Valley Court because the woman was said to be hitting and stealing from her lawn crew.

"One of the neighbors called on Saturday and said I need to call her sister because she was stealing things from her own landscaper. She was in a mess with the landscaper, tried to hit somebody," the neighbor explains.

The 12-year-old remains in custody.

"I'm just still trying to process it. I wish I could see the lady and give her a hug. I really never expected my children to do any harm to anybody," the boys’ mother says.

"It’s an all around sad situation. I hope she's OK and recovers, and they take care of her. She needs a lot of help. I also, we pray for the mother of the kids. It's heartbreaking," says the neighbor.

"I'm very sorry to the family. I really mean it from the bottom of my heart. I am sorry," the mom of the boys adds.

The mother was at work when the stabbing happened and her mother was watching her children. The 12-year-old is charged with aggravated assault. The 7-year-old wasn’t charged.
 
The old woman had mental problems and was weird. A neighbor said "maybe these kids didn't know any better" about dealing with the situation. How fucked up is that?
 
koquerelle said:
The old woman had mental problems and was weird. A neighbor said "maybe these kids didn't know any better" about dealing with the situation. How fucked up is that?
Click to expand...
"Maybe these kids didn't know any better"...what kind off unjustified guilt is that neighbor suffering from to say such an idiotic statement about two monsters.
 
SmilinDesperado said:
Just have to drop them off in a desert and let nature do the rest. They're broken.

Mom and Grandmother.....
A man in their life could have made all of the difference in the world.
Click to expand...
Don't know where the dad is but agree. Having a father figure helps for sure.
 
koquerelle said:
The old woman had mental problems and was weird. A neighbor said "maybe these kids didn't know any better" about dealing with the situation.
Click to expand...
F1980 said:
The kid knew enough to wear gloves before stabbing the lady in her garage and left her for dead.
Click to expand...
"Getting away" after attempting homicide shows an adult thought process.​
 
I can't believe these kids did this when they were on their way home from volunteering at the homeless shelter and just before they were going to do their homework for the courses that they have straight A's in.

Why oh why did slavery 200 years ago drive them to do this?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KnockoutsGalore
Crime Tennessee Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting and Stalking 12-year-old May Have Harmed Nearly 2 Dozen Other Minors
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
KnockoutsGalore
KnockoutsGalore
650lb Sumo
Crime Mentally ill Malian stabs 3 in Paris railway frenzy; Afghan sex offender/asylum seeker burns 12 with alkali and powerslams 3 year old in London + more
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
4K
Kassitus
Kassitus

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,175
Messages
55,336,642
Members
174,745
Latest member
MajorTendonitis

Share this page

Back
Top