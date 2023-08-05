Crime 7-11 Workers Beat a Robber's As*

Hog-train

Hog-train

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Nov 26, 2003
Messages
11,369
Reaction score
10,714
Guy was blatantly robbing a 7 Eleven and then the workers beat his ass. Are these workers likely to be charged?

I keep hearing about how shoplifting and crime is rampant now in Cali and people can't do anything like fighting back. But is it really true or just sensationalist stories?

 
It's like deja vu all over again.
Great job, only critique is the stick-swinger has an improper follow through.
This added to quantity, yet sacrificed a bone-crushing quality.
 
Hog-train said:
Guy was blatantly robbing a 7 Eleven and then the workers beat his ass. Are these workers likely to be charged?

I keep hearing about how shoplifting and crime is rampant now in Cali and people can't do anything like fighting back. But is it really true or just sensationalist stories?

Click to expand...


Before the takedown, the thief displays something in his back pocket, looks like it could be a weapon
 
That's going way overboard. He was already held down, there was no need to hit him with the stick. The store owner should be held accountable.
 
Depends on where it's at. In some places the store guys would he charged and sent to jail then the robber would be rich off the law suit. In places with common sense and good laws the robber would be laughed at and charged with the store guys getting a pat on the back and "good job". Which is what it should be.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Yemen’s Houthi rebels detain 11 UN staffers as well as aid workers in sudden crackdown
Replies
10
Views
304
Islam Imamate
Islam Imamate

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,865
Messages
56,080,231
Members
175,063
Latest member
yodog

Share this page

Back
Top