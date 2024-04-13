7-1 odds Holm Decisions Kayla

At 7-1 it's probably worth a bet and if Holly wins it will most likely be by decision. Go for it. She hasn't got a finish win since 2017 and who knows maybe Kayla isn't good enough or the weight cut compromised her.
 
Wouldn't be surprised one bit. That's one of the worst weight cuts ive seen. I'm surprised Kayla survived that.
 
Too many variables. I honestly don't know anything about Holm's actual ground game because the women she fought aren't really athletic enough to take her down. I am not sure her TDD will hold either. Holm is very strong in the clinch but I don't know much about other types of takedowns. I am assuming Holm is a natural athlete and can learn fast but she is old.
 
Perfectly plausible.

It most likely goes to the cards, I'd be surprised (and impressed) if anyone finishes.
 
I already put 100 down on Holly winning outright at +350.

She looked ok in the weight cut, but i'm sure with that much muscle she's gonna gas after the first round.
 
If this was holly that fought Ronda I’d like it but she doesn’t really box anymore. Interested to see if she still has any speed in her standup
 
Not a bad bet at all.
This is a step up in competition for wilted Kayla and Holly solved the Judo fighter already.

But Holly looks really thin to me this time. Either she got old or it is just kayla making her look tiny.
 
meh...kayla gonna lay and pray for 3 rounds, may be she gasses, I dunno. Holly been suck lately.
 
